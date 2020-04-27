Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Plans revealed for new Formula E team

shares
comments
Plans revealed for new Formula E team
By:
Apr 27, 2020, 10:48 AM

Electric vehicle investor Gianfranco Pizzuto, an early backer of the turbulent Fisker Automotive concern, has announced plans to form a team and enter the 2022 Formula E season.

The Italian - who describes himself as an “EV pioneer” - helped finance the Fisker Karma road car, one of the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Despite investment also coming from Leonardo DiCaprio, the company declared itself bankrupt in 2014 ahead of a buyout from Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li.

Pizzuto revealed his intention to lodge a bid and enter FE via a post on LinkedIn, which was accompanied by mock up image detailing a potential livery.

He wrote “Massimiliano Zocchi [journalist] literally ‘provoked’ me the other day: ‘Why don't you start a Formula E team?’, he said, probably knowing that I'm crazy enough to do it.

“I had to think about it for a couple of days before I've contacted another ‘crazy electric’ guy, Mark Lander of IMECAR Elektronik [battery pack developer based in Turkey] and told him about.

“His answer was: ‘Crazy idea but I like it’ and therefore we go for it!

“Today we are officially starting our Formula E project with the aim of participating to the 2021 or 2022 season, depending on how quick we can fund it.

“If you are interested in participating and supporting the project feel free to contact me!”

Pizzuto is also the founder and managing director of Scuderia-E, an importer of zero-emission vehicles, and the company’s logos feature heavily on the design.

Curiously, in the image linked to Pizzuto’s post, the Gen2 FE car features the Bentley Flying B emblem on the nose cone and the luxury car manufacturer’s logo on the wheel centres.

It also carries a sticker from watchmaker Breitling, a long-time commercial partner of Bentley.

Pirelli is also featured on the car and the tyres, despite Michelin having been the sole supplier for FE since the series’ inception in 2014.

The tyremaker retains the exclusive rights until the end of the 2022 season.  

Related video

Next article
Gunther wins virtual Hong Kong FE race, Vandoorne crashes

Previous article

Gunther wins virtual Hong Kong FE race, Vandoorne crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

New York City E-prix

New York City E-prix

10 Jul - 11 Jul
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
MotoGP

MotoGP aiming for July start, no spectators this year

1h
3
IndyCar

Coronavirus claims former Indy car Rookie of the Year Bob Lazier

4
Formula E

Plans revealed for new Formula E team

12m
5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest videos

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights 01:37
Formula E

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights

Formula E At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race start 01:05
Formula E

Formula E At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race start

Formula E: meet the Solar Mamas 09:57
Formula E

Formula E: meet the Solar Mamas

Formula E: UNICEF Announcement 00:35
Formula E

Formula E: UNICEF Announcement

Electric Car Myths Debunked 07:16
Formula E

Electric Car Myths Debunked

Latest news

Plans revealed for new Formula E team
FE

Plans revealed for new Formula E team

Gunther wins virtual Hong Kong FE race, Vandoorne crashes
eSpt

Gunther wins virtual Hong Kong FE race, Vandoorne crashes

Motorsport Games to manage ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge
eSpt

Motorsport Games to manage ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

Podcast: Techeetah’s Vergne and da Costa open up
FE

Podcast: Techeetah’s Vergne and da Costa open up

Formula E renews Rome race deal until 2025
FE

Formula E renews Rome race deal until 2025

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.