Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying
Formula E / New York City E-Prix I Race report

New York E-Prix: Gunther grabs win as Cassidy, Vergne collide

By:

BMW's Maximilian Gunther won the first race of the New York City E-Prix double-header, grabbing the lead when Nick Cassidy and Jean-Eric Vergne collided ahead of him.

New York E-Prix: Gunther grabs win as Cassidy, Vergne collide

The German slinked through into the lead with eight laps to go when Cassidy and Vergne ran out of steering lock as they battled for position to score his third series triumph. 

It also marked something of a home victory for the German-American BMW Andretti squad, with Gunther climbing from fourth on the grid to bag the spoils by a little over two seconds. 

Polesitter Cassidy had looked in control for much of the opening two thirds of the race for Envision Virgin Racing, managing a gap a little over a second, albeit down on energy. The rookie held his position into Turn 1 as third-starting Alex Lynn sought a bold pass on Vergne by trying it around the outside to then gain the inside line for the Turn 2 switchback. 

But Lynn overshot and was forced to rejoin the train down in fifth, which promoted the Nissan e.dams machine of Sebastien Buemi to third as the leaders fell into something of procession. 

DS Techeetah driver Vergne, who clinched both of his Formula E titles at the circuit in the Red Hook region, was the first to dive for his 35kW attack mode activation at the hairpin. But with Buemi following suit in third, they resumed in the same positions to maintain the status quo as Cassidy looked solid up front before being instructed to take his attack mode. 

He moved off-line a lap later, holding on to the lead by a narrow 0.4s as race engineer Stephen Lane gave the first call for the Kiwi driver to begin saving energy over his rivals. But the Super GT and Super Formula champion was soon given respite by a full-course yellow interlude called when Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans had to retire. 

His car lost drive exiting Turn 1 and although he pulled off line, race director Scot Elkins neutralised the race for less than a minute - meaning he did not introduce an energy reduction. 

That ensured Cassidy maintained a small attack mode boost, while Vergne and Buemi had their expire just as the full-course yellow was called, to again find an advantage of around 1s. 

Cassidy also survived Vergne using his fanboost out of Turn 4, but as the French racer closed, Cassidy took increasingly defensive lines, which left him prey. Vergne bolted down the inside into the Turn 10 hairpin but with limited steering lock, the two cars tagged and in the delay Gunther charged through to the inside to take control. 

He preserved a 2% energy cushion over his chasers and from there held the lead to the flag.

Vergne managed to recover to second, while Audi driver di Grassi profited from the slow-moving Envision Virgin Racing car to score a podium ahead of the manufacturer's customer cars. Cassidy led home team-mate Robin Frijns, whose haul of 10 points for fifth moves him into the joint championship lead with Edoardo Mortara.

The Swiss driver failed to score in 14th after his qualifying lap was ruined by a scenario switch locking him out of full power mode. 

A marked improvement in the fortunes of Buemi in 2021 took him to sixth ahead of his team-mate Oliver Rowland, while Andre Lotterer bagged eighth place for Porsche. 

After Jaguar Racing rebuilt Sam Bird’s car with only moments remaining until parc ferme rules came into place, the team and driver recovered strongly in the circumstances with ninth. 

Rene Rast in the fourth Audi-powered machine arrived home 10th ahead of a dropping Lynn. The Briton lost out twice more in the race after his failed Turn 1 lunge. First, he had to stamp on the brakes to avoid tagging with Porsche racer Pascal Wehrlein when he rejoined from the attack mode section but soon jumped the German racer. 

However, as Wehrlein ran deep into the braking zone for Turn 10, requiring a later apex as he ran through the attack mode gates, the disqualified Puebla winner span Lynn around. Lynn was fortunate only to lose one position to Rowland, but Wehrlein took the bigger blow when he was forced to retire with broken steering. 

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa arrived home in 12th ahead of another point-less return for Mercedes, the pre-event championship leader’s outing marked by 13th for Nyck de Vries and a retirement for Stoffel Vandoorne.

Pos     Driver   Car   Laps   Time   Gap 
  Max Guenther BMW 38 46'24.747  
  Jean-Éric Vergne DS 38 46'26.819 2.072
  Lucas di Grassi Audi 38 46'27.579 2.832
  Nick Cassidy Audi 38 46'29.370 4.623
  Robin Frijns Audi 38 46'29.986 5.239
  Sébastien Buemi Nissan 38 46'31.117 6.370
  Oliver Rowland Nissan 38 46'31.328 6.581
  André Lotterer Porsche 38 46'32.573 7.826
  Sam Bird Jaguar 38 46'33.236 8.489
10    René Rast Audi 38 46'36.664 11.917
11    Alex Lynn Mahindra 38 46'39.659 14.912
12    A.F.da Costa DS 38 46'40.036 15.289
13    Nyck de Vries Mercedes 38 46'52.270 27.523
14    Edoardo Mortara Mercedes 38 46'52.445 27.698
15    Norman Nato Mercedes 38 46'53.219 28.472
16    Tom Blomqvist NIO 38 46'53.493 28.746
17    Joel Eriksson Penske 38 47'05.853 41.106
18    S.Sette Câmara Penske 38 47'14.596 49.849
  Jake Dennis BMW 30 39'00.592  
  Alexander Sims Mahindra 29 37'17.790  
  S.Vandoorne Mercedes 27 33'28.437  
  Mitch Evans Jaguar 14 17'18.032  
  Oliver Turvey NIO 11 14'15.706  
  Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 10 12'20.931
shares
comments
Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying

Previous article

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

5
WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

Latest news
New York E-Prix: Gunther grabs win as Cassidy, Vergne collide
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Gunther grabs win as Cassidy, Vergne collide

48m
Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying
Formula E

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying

2 h
New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne

4 h
New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan

7 h
Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit
Formula E

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit

14 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Evans on winning 2021 title 01:23
Formula E
11 h

Formula E: Evans on winning 2021 title

Formula E: Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London races 00:46
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London races

Formula E: Considering options for new support series 00:51
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Considering options for new support series

Formula E: Races in Vancouver and Cape Town added to 2022 calendar 00:51
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Races in Vancouver and Cape Town added to 2022 calendar

Jaguar Racing| New York City E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Jul 7, 2021

Jaguar Racing| New York City E-Prix Teaser Trailer

More from
Matt Kew
Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Trending Today

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023
WEC WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

Gallery: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson crashes a classic car
Vintage Vintage

Gallery: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson crashes a classic car

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006
NHRA NHRA

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006

Cacklefest highlights National Hot Rod Reunion
NHRA NHRA

Cacklefest highlights National Hot Rod Reunion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

New York E-Prix: Gunther grabs win as Cassidy, Vergne collide
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Gunther grabs win as Cassidy, Vergne collide

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying
Formula E Formula E

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Cassidy takes pole ahead of Vergne

New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.