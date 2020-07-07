Formula E
Previous
Formula E / Interview

Nick Heidfeld’s inside line on Formula E’s unique demands

shares
comments
Jul 7, 2020, 3:17 PM

Find out what it takes to be a true racer in the high-performance, all-electric world of Formula E in the latest episode of Mahindra Blueprints.

Since Formula E took the world stage by storm in 2014, its cast of city circuits and electric-powered cars posed an all-new challenge to the drivers who dared to enter.

Mahindra reserve and development driver and ex-Formula E driver Nick Heidfeld answers the most frequently asked questions about how to drive successfully in the championship.

Read Also:

He talks about how to best manage energy in the course of a race, and how Formula E’s demands are unique compared to other series.

Tune in to find out what makes a Formula E driver tick, and how it feels to tackle some of the world’s most recognisable circuits.

