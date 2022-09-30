Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How engineers can get the best out of drivers
Formula E / Seoul ePrix II News

NIO 333 has aim of becoming top-three Formula E team by 2025-26

NIO 333 has set its aims on becoming a top-three Formula E team by the 2025-26 season, and is "quietly confident" of its Gen3 package for the upcoming season.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
NIO 333 has aim of becoming top-three Formula E team by 2025-26
Listen to this article

Having signed Sergio Sette Camara as one of its drivers for the 2022-23 season, NIO 333 has been testing its ER9 Gen3 car at Varano in Italy, before continuing on to Mallory Park in the UK for further runs.

Although the Anglo-Chinese squad has been largely relegated to the back of the field in recent years following a period of management upheaval, a settled structure has allowed it to accelerate plans for the future.

It scored seven points last season, courtesy of a double-points finish in Rome, which helped it beat Dragon Penske to 10th in the teams' championship despite the American squad's improved form towards the end of the year.

Asked about NIO 333's chances heading into the Gen3 era, deputy team principal Russell O'Hagan says that the Silverstone outfit had initially targeted eighth in the championship - but feels the potential of the car could offer more.

"On paper, and a while ago now, we targeted a top eight finish in the teams’ championship. Sat here right now, and given the progress we have seen, we are hoping for more," said O'Hagan.

"However, it’s more important to see Season 9 as the first step of a four-year plan. We have the aim of being a top three team by Season 12.

"That may seem ambitious, but it’s only bound by practicalities and ones we have mapped out at each point along the way.

"Achieving that level of success requires resource, management, leadership, time, and consistency. There are no short cuts, no magic solutions.

"It won’t come easy, but it’s there for the taking if we can maintain the right focus and direction. Season 9 is about gaining confidence, showing increased performance, and delivering on the trust shown to us by our partners, as well as attracting new ones to join our journey to the front."

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

O'Hagan explained that the closed-doors Varano test, in which NIO 333 took part alongside DS, Mahindra, Nissan, Porsche and Jaguar, offered the team optimism following a chance to compare itself to the other squads on-track.

"The recent test in Varano marked the first opportunity for us to benchmark ourselves against the other five manufacturers. It was incredibly positive and exceeded our expectations.

"We’ve felt we have had a good car since the very first Gen3 test, but having comparative running helped cement that. It’s a boost for the team in what is essentially the development of our first full car as 333 Racing, and testament to what our team has achieved to date.

"There’s still a long way to go before the first race in January 2023, but it feels good to be quietly confident for the season ahead."

Sette Camara was on driving duties for the team, as its second driver is yet to be announced - although NIO 333 is expected to communicate that decision in the coming days.

McLaren is also expected to announce Jake Hughes as its second driver to partner Rene Rast, as the team appears to have opted to promote from within. Hughes was the simulator driver for Mercedes, prior to its McLaren takeover.

shares
comments
How engineers can get the best out of drivers
Previous article

How engineers can get the best out of drivers
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza
Formula 1

Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Venturi boss d'Ambrosio leaves rebranded Maserati Formula E team
Formula E

Venturi boss d'Ambrosio leaves rebranded Maserati Formula E team

NIO Formula E Team More from
NIO Formula E Team
Sette Camara moves to NIO 333 for 2022-23 Formula E season
Formula E

Sette Camara moves to NIO 333 for 2022-23 Formula E season

Why Ticktum is relishing his fresh start in Formula E
Formula E

Why Ticktum is relishing his fresh start in Formula E

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself Prime
Formula E

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

Latest news

NIO 333 has aim of becoming top-three Formula E team by 2025-26
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333 has aim of becoming top-three Formula E team by 2025-26

NIO 333 has set its aims on becoming a top-three Formula E team by the 2025-26 season, and is "quietly confident" of its Gen3 package for the upcoming season.

How engineers can get the best out of drivers
Formula E Formula E

How engineers can get the best out of drivers

An engineer’s primary role is to help a driver go faster. There are no easy shortcuts, but there are plenty of pitfalls to avoid, as Formula E's first driver to hit 100 race starts explains

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime
Formula E Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Venturi boss d'Ambrosio leaves rebranded Maserati Formula E team
Formula E Formula E

Venturi boss d'Ambrosio leaves rebranded Maserati Formula E team

Ex-Formula 1 driver Jerome d'Ambrosio will leave his role as team principal at the Maserati Formula E team, as it transitions from Venturi for next season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Prime

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there.

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Motorsport.com, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.