Subscribe
Motorsport Business
Topic

Motorsport Business

Main
News
Previous / Ex-Audi chief Gass joins Formula E as technical, sporting advisor
Formula E News

NIO 333: Stronger results helping search for partners, investors

NIO 333 boss Alex Hui says the team's improved performances in Formula E is proving attractive to sponsors, and is open to the team linking up with a manufacturer entity.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
NIO 333: Stronger results helping search for partners, investors
Listen to this article

Formerly owned by Chinese EV concern NIO, 333 Racing bought the team in 2019 and set about reworking the squad after initial success in Formula E had long since disappeared.

With its focus on the Gen3 regulations, NIO 333 has shown a strong turn of pace in qualifying so far in the 2023 season.

Although race pace is less strong, with the team explaining that design decisions early on in the Gen3 development process introduced inefficiencies in the package, driver pairing Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara have both managed to impress this year.

Sette Camara took fifth place in Hyderabad, as Ticktum managed sixth in Cape Town, and Hui spoke about NIO 333's stronger results offering more "momentum" in talks with potential backers.

"We still lack resource and procedure in some areas, which we'll try to do as much as we can for this year. The [powertrain] package is more or less frozen between this season and next season, but the big manufacturers will be able to do more development with the current package," Hui explained.

"We will try to do that, but I think the rate of development of us as a smaller team will be more limited and we are already looking at Season 11 [2024-25] to how to make a big step for the next package.

"But with the better results recently, I would say we're getting more momentum in terms of partnerships and all other opportunities, which is fundamental to the success of the racing.

"I think it's giving good motivation, but we need to really keep our feet on the ground to be realistic that we have improved it, but it's not enough. Although there's some deficits in the package, we'll keep trying to extract more."

Sergio Sette Camara, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9

Sergio Sette Camara, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Speaking to Motorsport.com at the Diriyah E-Prix, Hui explained that NIO 333 wanted to retain its position as a manufacturer team despite its small status to have its own intellectual property rights with powertrain design.

He says that this could be of interest to an OEM wishing to enter the championship as a supplier in the future, and explained that the team is actively looking for more sponsors and investors - with the intent on challenging for the Formula E title in 2024-25.

"I'm sure we can able to put together a championship winning car and I'm really confident about that. But now it's like in the point that we need to extract more sponsors, partners and investors," Hui explained.

Read Also:

"We hope the relationship [with NIO] can develop, but you know, the door is open for everyone. We are not ruling out that 333 Racing will work with some other manufacturers or sponsor in the future.

"That's the reason why we decided to be manufacturers. It takes a longer route, because we think having that ownership of the IP - basically, short term is difficult, but it opens doors.

"If any OEM wants to come in, they would like to get in a team that has the information they can build on. A customer team, you've got no IP, so it's different.

"But I think the positive start actually attracted quite a lot of interest. We are talking to various partners, sponsors, someone even discussing that they would like to be an investor in the team. We are in discussions."

shares
comments

Ex-Audi chief Gass joins Formula E as technical, sporting advisor
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Cape Town should be the mould for future Formula E venues

Why Cape Town should be the mould for future Formula E venues

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Why Cape Town should be the mould for future Formula E venues Why Cape Town should be the mould for future Formula E venues

Bird unhappy with Cape Town FE flag delays, "spooked" by radio

Bird unhappy with Cape Town FE flag delays, "spooked" by radio

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Bird unhappy with Cape Town FE flag delays, "spooked" by radio Bird unhappy with Cape Town FE flag delays, "spooked" by radio

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Latest news

Gallery: SUPER GT's class of 2023 gathers for Okayama test

Gallery: SUPER GT's class of 2023 gathers for Okayama test

SGT Super GT
Okayama Testing

Gallery: SUPER GT's class of 2023 gathers for Okayama test Gallery: SUPER GT's class of 2023 gathers for Okayama test

Crash halts Newcastle Supercars race

Crash halts Newcastle Supercars race

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Crash halts Newcastle Supercars race Crash halts Newcastle Supercars race

Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification

Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification

Newcastle Supercars: Pole for Reynolds, Courtney crashes

Newcastle Supercars: Pole for Reynolds, Courtney crashes

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Newcastle Supercars: Pole for Reynolds, Courtney crashes Newcastle Supercars: Pole for Reynolds, Courtney crashes

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.