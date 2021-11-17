Tickets Subscribe
Formula E News

NIO 333 showcases 2022 Formula E livery ahead of testing

By:

The NIO 333 team has unveiled its 2022 Formula E livery ahead of the start of pre-season testing at Valencia later this month.

2021-2022 NIO 333 Formula E car
2021-2022 NIO 333 Formula E car
1/3

Photo by: NIO Formula E Team

2021-2022 NIO 333 Formula E car
2021-2022 NIO 333 Formula E car
2/3

Photo by: NIO Formula E Team

2021-2022 NIO 333 Formula E car
2021-2022 NIO 333 Formula E car
3/3

Photo by: NIO Formula E Team

The Chinese outfit has described the livery as an “evolution” of last season’s pinstripe design, which featured a combination of dark blue, tonal teal and bare black carbon fibre colours. 

The biggest change is the addition of red accents on various parts of the car including the front wheel arches and the rear wing, with the team using the same shade of red as used in China’s national flag.

NIO 333 said the revised colour scheme will help it differentiate its cars from other teams, a likely reference to Jaguar's similar livery on its I-Type 5.

"Since the end of last season, I've been thinking about the look of our team for Season 8,”  said CEO Vincent Wang.

“Last season's car livery was very well received, which is definitely a happy thing, but it also posed a challenge for us to come up with an even better design for 2022!.”

“We tried a lot of different variations and ultimately wanted something familiar for the fans, but different. After repeated deliberation between our Chinese and British team members and design team, we decided upon a concept developed from last year's acclaimed version.

“While the NIO blue and 333 Racing blue base colours were not drastically changed, we updated the lines on the side of the car to make them more "electric". 

“At first glance these feel a bit cyberpunk and edgy, whilst bringing an evolution of last season’s car. In the new colour scheme, we have also added Chinese “red", which stands out but is not obtrusive, and will also make our cars stand out from others in the race.”

The two NIO 333 001s will carry #3 and #33 in 2022, reverting to the team’s preferred car numbers after running #8 and #88 last season.

Oliver Turvey will remain with NIO 333 for the final season of Formula E’s Gen2 era, with an announcement regarding his teammate expected to be made in the run-up to the Valencia test that begins on November 29.

The Chinese squad will be hoping to move up the championship order next season after delivering a major step up in performance in 2019/20, scoring points in six of the 15 races and exceeding its combined tally from the previous two campaigns.

It recently shifted to its new headquarters in Silverstone, having previously split its workforce across a workshop at Donington Park and an innovation centre in Oxford. It continues to maintain a physical base in China where its marketing and commercial teams are housed. 

