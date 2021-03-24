Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / DS open to supplying FE customers amid Stellantis rumours
Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan commits to Formula E's Gen3 era

By:

Nissan has pledged its long-term commitment to Formula E by signing up to the Gen3 regulations that run until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Nissan commits to Formula E's Gen3 era

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Nissan’s global chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta confirmed that the manufacturer will continue in the series for the duration of the new 350kW cars.

This commitment comes alongside Nissan’s move to an all-electric road car line-up “by the early 2030s” and its target to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Gupta told Motorsport.com: “It is my pleasure to announce that Nissan is going to bring more excitement in Formula E by committing to the Gen3 era. Through this, we are going to demonstrate our electrification expertise.

“Nissan has a strong history in racing for more than 60 years and Formula E for us represents energy, excitement, and environment.

“We have to keep our racing culture, and this enriches our employees’ motivation. That’s what we look at when we participate in Formula E – passion and full engagement.”

Renault - with which Nissan is an alliance partner - has been a long-term backer of Formula E, having partnered with constructor Spark Racing Technology to build the Gen1 car.

It then entered the inaugural 2014-15 season with race team e.dams, winning the first three constructors’ championship titles in succession, before rebranding to Nissan for the Gen2 era.

Asked why Nissan had announced its ongoing participation a week ahead of the March 31 manufacturer registration deadline for Gen3, Gupta added: “We just could not keep our excitement with us, because we have been working on it for months.

“We are so excited, because this will give us an opportunity to make faster and more powerful cars.”

Although both current and prospective manufacturers can commit to the regulations after the deadline, it will delay their access to data from the tyres, chassis and powertrain suppliers.

Nissan joins Mahindra and two-time constructors’ champion DS Automobiles as the third manufacturer to have signed on for the new Gen3 rules that come in for the 2022-23 season.

Combined, Renault and Nissan e.dams drivers Sebastien Buemi (the 2015-16 champion), Nicolas Prost and latterly Oliver Rowland have amassed 17 wins in Formula E.

Nissan e.dams finished as runner-up to DS Techeetah last year, having recovered over the second half of the campaign after the team’s twin-motor powertrain was effectively banned.

Olivier and Gregory Driot, co-team principals of Nissan e.dams, added: “Nissan’s commitment to the Gen3 era of the FIA Formula E World Championship shows the strength of the all-electric racing series and its pursuit of success in the next phase.

“The new Gen3 cars will be faster and more powerful, and this constant evolution of racing performance that we continue to see in Formula E is great for the fans and the sport.”

shares
comments
DS open to supplying FE customers amid Stellantis rumours

Previous article

DS open to supplying FE customers amid Stellantis rumours
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams Nissan e.dams
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

2
Road racing

McGuinness "surprised, disappointed" by Norton TT issues

3
NHRA

Indianapolis: U. S. Nationals past winners, history

4
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch hopes to win again at Michigan

Latest news
Nissan commits to Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E

Nissan commits to Formula E's Gen3 era

34m
DS open to supplying FE customers amid Stellantis rumours
Formula E

DS open to supplying FE customers amid Stellantis rumours

Mar 22, 2021
Formula E CEO was 'adamantly against' delaying Gen3 cars
Formula E

Formula E CEO was 'adamantly against' delaying Gen3 cars

Mar 21, 2021
Formula E targets races in Japan, China, India and USA
Formula E

Formula E targets races in Japan, China, India and USA

Mar 19, 2021
Dutch government ministers back Eindhoven Formula E bid
Formula E

Dutch government ministers back Eindhoven Formula E bid

Mar 16, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | International Women's Day 01:17
Formula E
Mar 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing | International Women's Day

Jaguar Racing | Round 1 & 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 04:20
Formula E
Mar 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Round 1 & 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

More from
Matt Kew
DS open to supplying FE customers amid Stellantis rumours
Formula E / Breaking news

DS open to supplying FE customers amid Stellantis rumours

Formula E CEO was 'adamantly against' delaying Gen3 cars
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E CEO was 'adamantly against' delaying Gen3 cars

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Diriyah ePrix I Prime
Formula E / Analysis

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

More from
Nissan e.dams
Nissan e.dams delays new Formula E car until April
Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan e.dams delays new Formula E car until April

Nissan retains Buemi, Rowland for 2021 Formula E season
Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan retains Buemi, Rowland for 2021 Formula E season

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland on pole as leaders fail to set a time Berlin ePrix V
Formula E / Qualifying report

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland on pole as leaders fail to set a time

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Trending Today

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

McGuinness "surprised, disappointed" by Norton TT issues
Road racing Road racing / Breaking news

McGuinness "surprised, disappointed" by Norton TT issues

Indianapolis: U. S. Nationals past winners, history
NHRA NHRA / News

Indianapolis: U. S. Nationals past winners, history

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Kyle Busch hopes to win again at Michigan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

Kyle Busch hopes to win again at Michigan

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

Banned: Why Mercedes' double DRS was outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Banned: Why Mercedes' double DRS was outlawed

John Myers Dies in Accident
Drag Drag / News

John Myers Dies in Accident

Latest news

Nissan commits to Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan commits to Formula E's Gen3 era

DS open to supplying FE customers amid Stellantis rumours
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

DS open to supplying FE customers amid Stellantis rumours

Formula E CEO was 'adamantly against' delaying Gen3 cars
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E CEO was 'adamantly against' delaying Gen3 cars

Formula E targets races in Japan, China, India and USA
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E targets races in Japan, China, India and USA

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.