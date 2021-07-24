Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL Next / London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season
Formula E / London E-Prix I News

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

By:

Both Nissan e.dams cars have been disqualified from the London E-Prix at the ExCeL Centre, which has left Sebastien Buemi ‘hurting’ after losing the best result of a “tough season”.

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

The brace of IM03 machines have been excluded from the race won by BMW Andretti driver Jake Dennis for exceeding the race energy total limit due to a software programming error.

For the two races in the UK capital, the FIA lowered the useable energy cap from 52kWh down to 48kWh to avoid team simulation predictions of a flat out and processional race.

Read Also:

With a brief full-course yellow period for Alexander Sims stopping on the first lap after contact, it allowed FIA race director Scot Elkins to subtract a further 1kWh down to a final 47kWh limit.

Both Buemi, who scored a season-best fourth, and team-mate Rowland in 10th have been excluded for exceeding this maximum and breaching Article 7.6 of the Technical Regulations.

Buemi, the 2015-16 champion, reckoned a software calibration error meant he and Rowland had ran over by “a hundredth of a kilowatt” or less than “a tenth of a second too late”

He told Motorsport.com: “It's a software glitch. It's a mistake in the set-up. The power cut off like a hundredth of a kilowatt too late.

“It wasn't even a tenth of a second too late, but the rule is the rule. We got disqualified because we didn't set it up properly.

“Obviously, there's absolutely zero performance [gain].”

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Buemi added that the decision was painful as it denied him the best result of the year. He sits 20th with three races to go and is on course for his lowest points finish in Formula E.

“It hurts because it's my best finish of the year," he said. “I'm having a tough season and the only time we can do well; we get hit or we get disqualified here while we are P4.

“When you think it can't get worse, it sometimes gets worse.”

Buemi requested his team replace the gearbox, motor and inverter on his car for the Mexico races in June as he worked to isolate the cause of his lack of performance.

The French racer attributes the decline to damage sustained in Valencia, when he was running fourth and was hit into retirement on the first lap by Porsche driver Andre Lotterer.

An animated Buemi, who qualified fifth in New York City immediately following the work carried out in Puebla, added: “When I got hit in the back, who knows if my powertrain was bent for four races before we decided to get the penalty and change everything."

As a result, Oliver Rowland falls three places to 14th in the standings and Nissan e.dams down to 10th, with the renamed Renault squad set for its worst ever Formula E season result.

shares
comments
London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL

Previous article

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL

Next article

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

4
NHRA

Pro Stock Truck Association response to class elimination

5
NHRA

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 8, Bill Jenkins

Latest news
Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

8m
London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season
Formula E

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

48m
Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse
Formula E

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

1 h
London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL
Formula E

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL

3 h
London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying
Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying

8 h
Latest videos
Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend 04:58
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3 00:28
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3

Formula E release the final version of the London E-Prix Track Layout 01:08
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

Formula E release the final version of the London E-Prix Track Layout

Jaguar Racing | London Calling | RAF Falcons X Jaguar Racing 02:39
Formula E
Jul 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing | London Calling | RAF Falcons X Jaguar Racing

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 19, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

More from
Matt Kew
Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season London E-Prix I
Formula E

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Trending Today

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Pro Stock Truck Association response to class elimination
NHRA NHRA

Pro Stock Truck Association response to class elimination

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 8, Bill Jenkins
NHRA NHRA

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 8, Bill Jenkins

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 6, Kenny Bernstein
NHRA NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 6, Kenny Bernstein

Dallas: John Force preview
NHRA NHRA

Dallas: John Force preview

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season
Formula E Formula E

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse
Formula E Formula E

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.