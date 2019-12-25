Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Commentary

Podcast: Current Affairs Formula E Christmas Special

shares
comments
Podcast: Current Affairs Formula E Christmas Special
Dec 25, 2019, 1:58 PM

As it’s Christmas time, Current Affairs – our Formula E podcast – is in a suitably festive, yet reflective mood.

On the final podcast of the year, our Formula E correspondent Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Autosport Magazine Editor Kevin Turner and former Formula E reporter Scott Mitchell.

They look back at five years of Formula E, debate the best drivers in the championship's first seasons, and indulge in possibly the worst Christmas quiz ever written...

 
Lucas di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT

Lucas di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Next article
Gen3 car to be quicker and lighter, with fast-charge pitstops

Previous article

Gen3 car to be quicker and lighter, with fast-charge pitstops
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E

Race hub

Diriyah E-prix II

Diriyah E-prix II

23 Nov - 23 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 3
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:40
08:40
Qualifying
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
02:55
10:55
Race
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
07:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

Beaver Dam report 96-05-05

2
NASCAR Cup

Watkins Glen Announces Events for 1999

3
NASCAR Cup

Top Stories of 2019, #9: NASCAR bets the farm on Next Gen future

4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

5
IndyCar

Bourdais, Rahal hit back at Haas comments

Latest videos

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Latest news

Podcast: Current Affairs Formula E Christmas Special
FE

Podcast: Current Affairs Formula E Christmas Special

Gen3 car to be quicker and lighter, with fast-charge pitstops
FE

Gen3 car to be quicker and lighter, with fast-charge pitstops

Lotterer: New FE rules make for "more civilised" races
FE

Lotterer: New FE rules make for "more civilised" races

Why achievements of 'lost world champions' still matter
FE

Why achievements of 'lost world champions' still matter

Autosport Awards: Vergne scoops Moment of the Year
FE

Autosport Awards: Vergne scoops Moment of the Year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.