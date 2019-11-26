Formula E
Formula E
Formula E / Diriyah E-prix I / Commentary

Podcast: How FE's dramatic season opener played out

shares
comments
Podcast: How FE’s dramatic season opener played out
Nov 26, 2019, 8:48 PM

The 2019-20 Formula E season began in typically dramatic fashion, with Saudi Arabia playing host as the season opened in Diriyah.

Two frenetic races brought their fair share of storylines, including the fortunes of new teams Mercedes and Porsche, the biggest winners of the first FE weekend of the new season, and how reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne fared in his bid to defend the title.

In a special crossover episode between the Autosport Podcast and dedicated Formula E podcast Current Affairs, Edd Straw is joined by Alex Kalinauckas and Jake Boxall-Legge to cover all of the Diriyah E-Prix’s biggest talking points...

 

