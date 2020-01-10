Formula E
Formula E / Commentary

Podcast: Will Formula E’s Gen3 ideas actually work?

Podcast: Will Formula E’s Gen3 ideas actually work?
Jan 10, 2020

The FIA recently released tender application documents inviting companies to apply to build the main elements of the Gen3 Formula E car, which will be introduced for the 2022-23 campaign.

The main takeaways from the 176 pages of tender documents revealed that the concept for the Gen3 car is to make it faster, smaller and lighter, with a new powertrain fitted to the front axle to boost energy recovery levels, and have fast-charging pitstop technology.

Read Also:

In this episode of Current Affairs, Alex Kalinauckas and Jake Boxall-Legge examine the proposed concept and ask if such rapid technology development aims are possible for FE to achieve. 

 

