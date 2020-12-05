Porsche reaffirms Formula E commitment after Audi, BMW exit

Both Audi and BMW have announced that they will leave Formula E at the end of the 2020/21 season, questioning the relevance of the championship for manufacturers and leaving it facing what Mercedes boss Toto Wolff described as a “wake-up call”.

The two marques offered a similar reasoning for their withdrawal, with BMW saying it has “essentially exhausted the opportunities” to develop its technologies in Formula E, and Audi stating that it already served its purpose for the manufacturer as electric cars are nearing the point of mass adoption.

However, in a statement, Porsche Motorsport’s Vice President Fritz Enzinger confirmed that the marque will remain in Formula E, saying it "is convinced of the unique concept and outstanding stage" that the series provides and will continue to use it to "expand our outstanding competencies in the field of electric powertrains."

Enzinger supported the view of Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff, who called for changes in Formula E, including a reduction in cost of competing in the series.

“We are pleased to make a statement about our continued participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Enzinger.

“Porsche is convinced of the unique concept and outstanding stage in order to strengthen electric mobility and to reach another audience. Formula E is the stage to develop and expand our outstanding competencies in the field of electric powertrains - bringing them from the racetrack into series production.

“We echo Mercedes, we should take the current situation as a chance to sit down, evaluate and understand further potentials to make this young championship even stronger in the near future.”

Porsche is a relative latecomer to Formula E, joining the series during the 2019/20 season along with Mercedes - although the latter already had an affiliation with HWA during the previous campaign.

The Weissach brand is also evaluating an entry into the LMDh class ahead of its introduction in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2022 and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the following year.

When Audi announced its exit from Formula E on Monday, it revealed that it is doing so to “intensively prepare” for an LMDh programme that would include the Le Mans and Daytona 24-hour races, and a Dakar Rally entry from 2022.

However, Porsche has since confirmed that Audi’s ambitions to compete in the LMDh class will not affect its own bid to race in the top-flight of sportscar racing.