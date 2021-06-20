Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 Next / Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix II News

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification

By:

Porsche Formula E team boss Amiel Lindesay has explained why Pascal Wehrlein was disqualified from his and the manufacturer’s maiden series win in the Puebla E-Prix.

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification

Wehrlein snared a second pole position for himself and the team, both coming in Mexico, by 0.058s over Oliver Rowland and then controlled the race to cross the line 3.6s clear.

But the German was eliminated from the results along with teammate Andre Lotterer and both Nissan e.dams cars of Rowland and 2015-15 champion Sebastien Buemi.

All four fell foul of the regulations governing the technical passport of each machine, with the teams failing to declare the usage of their tyres for the race.

This meant supplier Michelin could not “perform the required pressure management” according to an FIA bulletin.  

Head of Porsche Formula E operations, Lindsay told Motorsport.com: “Unfortunately, a small administration's glitch in our team, a mistake by us, cost us the disqualification of both our cars.

"It's a technical infringement.  There's no bad doing involved. The rules are the rules but it's rather harsh.  

“It's the same tyres we used for quali as in the race. 

"Really, the race function wasn't pressed on the system. This whole technical passport side is probably a whole different matter that obviously we need to discuss in detail.  

“We're not the only ones who are fighting with the system. It could be simplified.”

Pascal Wehrlein, Tag Heuer Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Pascal Wehrlein, Tag Heuer Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Wehrlein told Motorsport.com that he was “not angry at all with the team” but called on the stewards to have informed the team of the error prior to the race.

This relates to Article 36.5 of the Sporting Regulations, which reads: “When the 10-minute signal is shown, the identification numbers of the tyres fitted, or that will be fitted, and used on each car must have been declared to the FIA Technical Delegate via the dedicated portal.

This followed an initial warning from race engineer Kyle Wilson-Clark that Wehrlein needed to build a 5s gap to cover himself from eventual winner Lucas di Grassi in the case of a penalty.

But Lindesay clarified that the FIA could not have alerted the team to the issue ahead of the race.

He continued: “It wasn’t identified before the race, that’s the first thing. Normally, it's apparent before the race on the FIA's side, but it didn't pop up there.  

“Also, they don't have to report it. They didn't see it on the grid. They don't actually see what the problem is until they get back.  

“So basically, the tyre pressures were missing, and they get back to their garage. Even if we've noticed during the race, it would have been the same result.”

shares
comments

Related video

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

Previous article

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

Next article

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo suit comments

2
Formula 1

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1

3
Stock car

Steve Francis Motorsports 2002 plans

4
Le Mans

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish

5
Formula 1

The story of F1’s unofficial 11th team

Latest news
Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start
Formula E

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

6m
Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification
Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification

35m
Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2
Video Inside
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

11h
Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes
Formula E

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes

14h
Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

15h
Latest videos
Formula E: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 at Puebla 00:32
Formula E
49m

Formula E: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 at Puebla

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 8 | Puebla E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
4h

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 8 | Puebla E-Prix Highlights

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for first South Korea race 00:28
Formula E
22h

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for first South Korea race

Formula E: Sims says the Puebla track is 00:40
Formula E
Jun 18, 2021

Formula E: Sims says the Puebla track is "extreme by Formula E standards"

Mid-season review: Keeping it rolling 02:07
Formula E
Jun 18, 2021

Mid-season review: Keeping it rolling

More from
Matt Kew
Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 Puebla E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Pascal Wehrlein More from
Pascal Wehrlein
Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

Wehrlein keen to avenge Mahindra near-misses with Porsche
Formula E

Wehrlein keen to avenge Mahindra near-misses with Porsche

Formula E's new superstar has emerged Prime
Formula E

Formula E's new superstar has emerged

Porsche Team More from
Porsche Team
Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023
Video Inside
IMSA

Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023

Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022
WEC

Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022

Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success Prime
Formula E

Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo suit comments
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo suit comments

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1

Steve Francis Motorsports 2002 plans
Stock car Stock car

Steve Francis Motorsports 2002 plans

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish

The story of F1’s unofficial 11th team
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story of F1’s unofficial 11th team

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Latest news

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start
Formula E Formula E

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification
Formula E Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes
Formula E Formula E

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.