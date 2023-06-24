Portland E-Prix: Nissan's Nato sets the pace in second practice
Nissan Formula E driver Norman Nato set the pace in second practice ahead of Saturday's Portland E-Prix, beating Maximilian Gunther at the very end of Saturday morning's session.
Nato left it until the final minute of the 30-minute session to set the best lap of 1m09.101s, eclipsing Maserati MSG driver Gunther by 0.139s.
Sam Bird was third-fastest for Jaguar, just two thousandths further back, posting his best time after the chequered flag fell.
For much of the session it had been McLaren driver Rene Rast in control of the timesheets, the DTM champion having been fastest in Friday evening's opening practice session.
Rast went to the top of the leaderboard at around the seven-minute mark on a 1m10.515s, and was first to break into the 1m09s just minutes later with a 1m09.395s.
The German driver subsequently improved to a 1m09.255s, leading a McLaren 1-2 ahead of team-mate Jake Hughes heading into the final 10 minutes, before Jakarta E-Prix winner Gunther jumped to the head of the times.
Rast's time was still enough for fourth, although his best effort from first practice, a 1m09.054s, stands as the best of the weekend so far.
Jean-Eric Vergne was fifth-fastest for DS Penske despite suffering an off at the final corner in the latter stages of the session.
Sacha Fenestraz was sixth in the second of the factory Nissan, while McLaren's Hughes ended up seventh, meaning all four Nissan-powered cars featured in the top seven.
Completing the top 10 were Edoardo Mortara and the Porsches of points leader Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa.
Wehrlein's nearest rival in the championship, Andretti driver Jake Dennis, was a lowly 19th after losing a chance to improve on his laptime late on when he encountered a dawdling Sergio Sette Camara (NIO 333) at the final corner, forcing him to take avoiding action.
Nick Cassidy, third in the points, was a low-key 20th for Envision after suffering an off of his own at the same point of the track, while another title contender, Jaguar's Mitch Evans was a low-key 21st.
Qualifying for the Portland E-Prix is scheduled to begin at 12:40pm local time, with the race beginning at 5pm.
Portland E-Prix - second practice results:
Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle
Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole
Latest news
Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach
Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach
Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun"
Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun" Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun"
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW
Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya
Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.