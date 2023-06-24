Subscribe
Formula E / Portland Qualifying report

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Jake Dennis retook the lead of the Formula E standings by snatching his first pole position of the 2022-23 season at Portland, defeating Sacha Fenestraz in the final.

Jamie Klein
By:
Pole man Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, is awarded his Julius Baer Pole Award by Jacob Bergenske, Head of Bosch Motorsport North America

On his team's home turf, Andretti driver Dennis produced a lap of 1m08.931s in the pole shootout to beat Nissan rival Fenestraz by a scant 0.079s.

It gives him three bonus points that put him two points clear of Pascal Wehrlein at the head of the standings heading into Saturday's race.

Fenestraz had the better start to the lap of the two finalists, having been half a tenth up after sector two, but a poor final sector allowed Dennis to claw back the lost ground and take pole for the first time since last year's London E-Prix.

Making up the second row of the grid will be Fenestraz's Nissan team-mate Norman Nato and McLaren's Rene Rast.

Having dispatched Maximilian Gunther in the quarter-finals, Fenestraz was up against Nato in the first of the semi-finals, but eased through to the final with the first sub-1m09s effort of the weekend, a 1m08.920s, beating Nato by 0.344s.

In the second semi, Dennis eclipsed Fenestraz's benchmark by a single thousandth of a second to beat Rast by a comfortable 0.455s and book his third consecutive final appearance.

Earlier on, Dennis beat the other McLaren of Jake Hughes in the quarter-finals to become the only non-Nissan powertrain user to reach the last four.

Maserati MSG man Gunther will line up fifth ahead of Hughes and Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa, who lost out to Rast in his quarter-final.

The other driver to make it out the group stages was Jean-Eric Vergne, but he and his DS Penske team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne will both start Saturday's race from the pitlane.

That was after DS Penske was found using illegal equipment in the pitlane in practice to scan the barcodes of the tyres of every car in the field, something stewards felt could give the team a major advantage.

Dennis was the only driver in the top four of the standings to make into the duels, with Porsche driver Wehrlein set to start 18th after ending up only 10th-fastest of the 11 drivers in the opening group.

Nick Cassidy, third in the points, was only sixth-fastest for Envision, albeit best of the four Jaguar-powered cars in the field.

Cassidy is due to start from 10th behind the second Andretti car of Andre Lotterer, back in FE action after skipping the previous round at Jakarta, and Abt man Robin Frijns.

Neither of the works Jaguars made it out of the second group, with Sam Bird ninth-fastest and outside title contender Mitch Evans failing to set a lap at all after the team elected to change his battery and powertrain following an issue in second practice.

The Portland E-Prix is due to get underway at 5pm local time.

Portland E-Prix - qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team
1 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport
2 23 France Sacha Fenestraz
Japan Nissan e.dams
3 17 France Norman Nato
Japan Nissan e.dams
4 58 Germany René Rast
United Kingdom McLaren
5 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Monaco Maserati Racing
6 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
United Kingdom McLaren
7 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Germany Porsche Team
8 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
United States Andretti Autosport
9 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany Team Abt
10 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Envision Racing
11 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Maserati Racing
12 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Germany Team Abt
13 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
India Mahindra Racing
14 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team
15 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
16 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
United Kingdom Envision Racing
17 8 Spain Roberto Merhi
India Mahindra Racing
18 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team
19 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team
20 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
21 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
United States DS Penske
22 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United States DS Penske
View full results
