Previous / Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout
Formula E News

Promoted: Dream of working in motorsport?

Formula E is one of the most innovative and exciting sports in the world, and one ambitious engineer could have the chance to be a part of one of its top teams for a season.

Promoted: Dream of working in motorsport?

Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team is offering the incredible opportunity to join the team as a Team Principal Consultant, learning how a team at the top of its game works behind-the-scenes.

Official Engineering Partner Modis and the team, who are currently leading the 2021 team standings, are searching for a talented individual to join for nine-months to absorb and learn what it takes to run a successful Formula E Team.

The exciting position is open to tech and engineering students, graduates or anyone with a technical background who is looking to make an exciting move into motorsport, and offers the chance to be at the heart of the sustainable future of motorsports for one season.

Working alongside Team Principal Ian James, and based at the team’s HQ in Brackley, this dream role also offers the opportunity for frequent international travel and weekend races in locations including Rome, New York and Berlin.

The candidate will have a set area of key responsibilities, and will be expected to have a deep understanding of technology and engineering, a strong interest in innovation, sports, and racing towards a more sustainable future - not forgetting the importance of outstanding communication skills.

Ian James said: “When we first partnered with Modis, we knew that one of the key things they would bring us was the ability to find people with highly specialised technical skills.

“These are not easy to find, particularly in such a competitive field as Formula E.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02, Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02, Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Andreas Beil

“This specific role is particularly exciting because it is all about developing talent for the future, and we are both very focused on building a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Jan Gupta, President of Modis, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for an ambitious individual with a passion for tech, innovation, and motorsports.

“As a leading company in tech and digital engineering consulting, Modis has its own tech talent services, so we’re used to finding, placing, and skilling the world’s top talent within technology, engineering, manufacturing, financial services, and other industries.

“To place somebody within the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, a brand absolutely synonymous with excellence in engineering, is something really special and a phenomenal opportunity for somebody to launch their career in this exciting field.”

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

