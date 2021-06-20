Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix II Practice report

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne

By:

Nyck de Vries claimed the free practice bragging rights ahead of the second Puebla E-Prix, with the Mercedes racer pipping double Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne.

Dutch driver de Vries, lying third in the standings, took control of the single 45-minute session with a third of the time remaining and then traded times at the top of the leaderboard.

The 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion had initially moved ahead with an attack mode-enhanced effort of 1m22.275s to assume the lead by 0.167s over Nick Cassidy.

With grip levels far higher on Sunday, a later move to a full power earned de Vries the fastest lap of the weekend as he clocked a 1m21.492s to end the session fastest by 0.141s.

DS Techeetah driver Vergne, who retired from the Saturday race after a collision with Alexander Sims at the attack mode joker lap exit point, snared the next best time to fend off one-lap specialist and Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland by a 0.237s margin.

The Brit had set the pace in both Saturday practice runs before landing second on the grid, but a radio failure and a software issue contributed to an immediate drop to 14th before he and team-mate Sebastien Buemi were disqualified for not specifying their tyre allocation.

Envision Virgin Racing rookie Nick Cassidy ran to fourth quickest, having crashed out of the first Mexico race on the opening lap when he clouted the wall and buckled his front-left corner.

Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans provided one of few moments of drama in the session when he copped masses of oversteer through the difficult and blind Turn 7 and was forced over the grass as he applied the opposite lock.

He rounded out the top five times ahead of the two Venturi Racing machines, with Saturday podium finisher Edoardo Mortara edging team-mate Norman Nato by 0.05s.

Maximilian Gunther scored eighth for BMW Andretti ahead of Saturday runner-up Rene Rast.
The triple DTM champion was an earlier spinner in the session when he lost the rear at Turn 1 only eight minutes into proceedings.

But Rast shrewdly pinned the throttle aboard his Audi e-tron FE07 car as he rotated to light up the rear wheels and avoid continuing onto the wet grass and into the exit wall.

His team-mate Lucas di Grassi, who clocked his first victory in two years in the Puebla opener, was only 20th and behind long-time Formula E rival Buemi.

Read Also:

The championship big hitters only featured on the fringes of the top 10, with Stoffel Vandoorne making a mistake in the first sector of his full power run to earn 13th.

That eclipsed Saturday on-the-road victory Pascal Wehrlein, the Porsche driver losing his and the team’s first series victory due to the same tyre declaration error as Nissan e.dams.

Reigning champion and second in the points, Antonio Felix da Costa edged ahead of championship leader Robin Frijns in the run to 15th and 16th.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 22 1'21.492
2 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 19 1'21.633 0.141 0.141
3 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 20 1'21.870 0.378 0.237
4 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 16 1'21.964 0.472 0.094
5 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 18 1'22.008 0.516 0.044
6 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 19 1'22.077 0.585 0.069
7 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 19 1'22.127 0.635 0.050
8 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'22.147 0.655 0.020
9 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 19 1'22.186 0.694 0.039
10 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 22 1'22.255 0.763 0.069
11 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 19 1'22.336 0.844 0.081
12 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21 1'22.426 0.934 0.090
13 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 20 1'22.523 1.031 0.097
14 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 24 1'22.547 1.055 0.024
15 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 24 1'22.568 1.076 0.021
16 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 17 1'22.611 1.119 0.043
17 Sweden Joel Eriksson
United States Dragon Racing 21 1'22.678 1.186 0.067
18 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 24 1'22.689 1.197 0.011
19 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 20 1'22.899 1.407 0.210
20 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 19 1'22.963 1.471 0.064
21 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21 1'23.079 1.587 0.116
22 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 20 1'23.271 1.779 0.192
23 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 20 1'23.826 2.334 0.555
24 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'24.501 3.009 0.675
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

