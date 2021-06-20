Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne Next / Porsche appeals Wehrlein's Puebla disqualification
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix II News

Puebla E-Prix: Rowland edges Wehrlein to take Sunday's pole

By:

Nissan e.dams racer Oliver Rowland reversed the roles with Puebla E-Prix front-row rival Pascal Wehrlein to snare his fourth Formula E pole position as Jake Dennis botched his lap.

Puebla E-Prix: Rowland edges Wehrlein to take Sunday's pole

The Brit lined up second for the first race of the Mexican double-header alongside Porsche’s disqualified on-the-road winner Wehrlein but claimed the German’s scalp on Sunday. After progressing through from a composed group three run in which he complained of a lack of rear grip, Rowland moved into the superpole shootout and overcame a messy first sector.

Rowland, also disqualified on Saturday for his team not declaring his tyre allocation, then delivered the best second sector of the session to bag pole by 0.192s over Wehrlein.

Wehrlein also appeared to make a small error on his last run, sliding wide through Turn 15 and clipping the edge of the marbles but he still vanquished Edoardo Mortara. No one else had an answer for the Venturi Racing driver’s final sector, meaning the Swiss driver will line-up where he finished in the Saturday event.

Read Also:

Two-time champion Jean-Eric Vergne will start the race fourth after Mahindra Racing’s Alexander Lynn had his superpole lap thrown out for a technical infraction to start sixth.

Dennis had topped the group session and was last to run in superpole, but he suffered a huge lock up in Turn 11, albeit still making the effort, but then was all out of shape through Turn 12 to wind up 0.575s off Rowland’s benchmark.

A group four run from Sebastien Buemi was not enough to progress into superpole alongside Nissan e.dams team-mate as he clocked the seventh fastest time, missing the cut by 0.2s. But following a change of motor, invertor and gearbox ahead of the first Puebla E-Prix to resolve a persistent pace deficit in 2021, the 2015-16 champion still showed a marked improvement over setting just the 21st fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.

Envision Virgin Racing driver Nick Cassidy, sporting a new tub after his team worked through until 0300 to repair the car after his lap-one wall tap, flew to a sound eighth. Meanwhile, NIO 333 pounced on a group four start for Tom Blomqvist and used the pronounced track evolution to good effect as the Anglo-Swiss driver scored ninth.

Andre Lotterer’s weekend-long lack of affinity with the low-grip Miguel E. Abed circuit persisted as he rounded out the top 10, his group run six tenths adrift of team-mate Wehrlein.

Saturday race winner di Grassi finished as the best works Audi in 13th, eclipsing Alexander Sims and Sam Bird, the Brit losing masses of time when he locked the rears into Turn 1 and was sent over the marbles and the damp patches of asphalt.

Group one again proved a source of squabbling for track position and high-profile mistakes.

After all the points leaders missed out on the top 10 ahead of race one after dicing for track position on their warm-up lap, similar strategy again led cars to trip over one another.

Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne launched past Antonio Felix da Costa on the run into Turn 1 of their flying laps, with the DS Techeetah racer then nosing the rear of his rival. That in part contributed to Vandoorne not setting an outright fastest sector, but the woe of his competitors allowed him to piece together what was a lap strong enough for provisional pole.

He was 0.020s up on Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans, but the top six were soon shuffled down by the track evolution for group two, as Vandoorne fell to 17th.

Robin Frijns was a casualty of the congested run. The Dutch racer clawed a 0.2s advantage from the first sector alone but that then closed him to the pack into a queue were he lost time. The points leader will start just 21st, ahead of a disrupted run for da Costa.

Rene Rast, who finished runner-up to team-mate di Grassi on Saturday, set a lap some 3s adrift after he touched a white line at Turn 4 and ran over the grass.

But, to no real effect, he had his lap time completely deleted after being adjudged to have rejoined the circuit at Turn 5 in an unsafe manner.

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'23.579
2 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'23.771 0.192
3 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'23.823 0.244
4 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'23.886 0.307
5 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'23.950 0.371
6 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'24.154 0.575
7 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'23.455
8 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'23.499
9 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'23.583 0.004
10 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'23.636 0.057
11 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'23.640 0.061
12 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 1'23.789 0.210
13 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'23.984 0.405
14 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'24.179 0.600
15 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'24.292 0.713
16 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'24.445 0.866
17 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'24.736 1.157
18 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'24.756 1.177
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'24.811 1.232
20 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'24.840 1.261
21 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'24.907 1.328
22 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'24.911 1.332
23 Sweden Joel Eriksson
United States Dragon Racing 1'25.203 1.624
24 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt
View full results
Related video

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne

Previous article

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne

Next article

Porsche appeals Wehrlein's Puebla disqualification

Porsche appeals Wehrlein's Puebla disqualification
More from
Matt Kew
Porsche appeals Wehrlein's Puebla disqualification Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Porsche appeals Wehrlein's Puebla disqualification

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

