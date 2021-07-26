Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Next / Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"
Formula E / London E-Prix II News

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew

Rene Rast and Sebastien Buemi disagree over who was to blame for the Formula E clash that wrecked both their races in the second London E-Prix.

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

Nissan driver Buemi was battling with Rast for 11th position when he made a lunge into the tricky Turn 10 hairpin, bumping into the right-rear side of the Audi.

A second touch followed as they took the apex nearly side-by-side, forcing Rast into the barriers located on the outside. The Audi driver tried to weave back but a broken steering meant he ploughed side-first into the Nissan going into Turn 11, suffering terminal damage to his own car in the process.

Buemi was able to continue without any serious damage but was later hit with a hefty 10-second stop-go penalty for the collision, along with three penalty points on his license. That dropped him to 13th at the flag, leaving him with a 10th no-score of 2021 in 13 races.

Rast feels the 2015-16 champion owed him an apology after the race, saying his actions were "not understandable" of a professional driver of his stature.

"He apologised after New York, I think he has to apologise again," Rast told Motorsport.com.

"Two times he misjudged basically the situation. In New York he misjudged it. The cars in front of me were decelerating and he didn't.

"Today, I very early indicated to him what I was going to do. I went to the right side very, very early. He somehow followed me and just braked late and drove into me for no reason very early in the race. For me, it's not understandable and for a professional driver I don't know what he did."

Read Also:

Buemi felt that while he was responsible for the initial contact between the two drivers, he shouldn't be blamed for the subsequent hit that set off a chain of events that ultimately led to Rast's retirement.

"I touched him under braking, that's clear," he explained to Motorsport.com. 

"But I don't think I destroyed his race by touching him [the second time] into Turn 10. As far as I can remember by then we were more or less side-by-side and I felt like he went to the wall on the left twice before also. 

"I don't know if you've seen but the way he touches my wheel, I don't know if his front wheel was broken and that's why he went straight in the wall, or by trying to go back on power with his front tyre he touched my rear left and that sent him to the wall, I don't know. 

"Of course he stopped there so I understand why they gave me a harsh penalty. I touched him under braking but I'm not sure I destroyed his race at that point."

Rene Rast, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE07, Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO3

Rene Rast, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE07, Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO3

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The slow Turn 10 right-hander was the scene of the majority of the incidents and overtakes in the two races, as it was followed by another tricky hairpin before the cars headed towards the indoor section of the ExCeL stadium.

Asked if he felt the FIA should change the layout of the corner in time for next season's event, currently scheduled for July 30-31, Rast said: "Definitely, it's too tight. 

"The combination is also not good, to have two hairpins after each other, because then it's always like a traffic jam and passing is so difficult there, and it's the only opportunity where you can pass, maybe on start/finish as well.

"But we saw as well what can happen there [with Andre Lotterer pushing Antonio Felix da Costa into the pit wall and prompting a safety car] so for sure, [it's] not the best track in terms of overtaking opportunities."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Previous article

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Next article

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

2 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
World Superbike

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash

9 h
5
World of Outlaws

Bristol finale results

Latest news
Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"
Formula E

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"

1 h
Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash
Formula E

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

1 h
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime
Formula E

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

4 h
Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London FE clash
Video Inside
Formula E

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London FE clash

21 h
FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead
Video Inside
Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

22 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London clash 00:49
Formula E
2 h

Formula E: Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London clash

Formula E: Lynn says lack of wins had 06:01
Formula E
2 h

Formula E: Lynn says lack of wins had "tortured me for many years"

Formula E: Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix 00:41
Formula E
8 h

Formula E: Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix

Formula E: Toto Wolff believes Mercedes drivers 00:45
Formula E
Jul 25, 2021

Formula E: Toto Wolff believes Mercedes drivers "deserve to be in F1"

Formula E: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at London E-Prix 00:45
Formula E
Jul 25, 2021

Formula E: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at London E-Prix

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitz Lausitzring
DTM

Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitz

Lawson takes blame for slow pitstop, losing DTM race lead Lausitzring
Video Inside
DTM

Lawson takes blame for slow pitstop, losing DTM race lead

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Sébastien Buemi More from
Sébastien Buemi
Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer Valencia E-Prix I
Formula E

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer

Who should Red Bull choose to partner Verstappen in 2020? Prime
Formula 1

Who should Red Bull choose to partner Verstappen in 2020?

More from
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Audi insists it abided by rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy London E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Audi insists it abided by rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating" Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

Di Grassi calls out Buemi for “incredibly stupid” move in Rome FE Rome E-Prix II
Formula E

Di Grassi calls out Buemi for “incredibly stupid” move in Rome FE

Trending Today

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash

Bristol finale results
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Bristol finale results

Doug Herbert Taps Larry Frazier as Crew Chief
NHRA NHRA

Doug Herbert Taps Larry Frazier as Crew Chief

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR hits Harvick with L1 penalty for rear window issue
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR hits Harvick with L1 penalty for rear window issue

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature.

Formula E
4 h
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash
Formula E Formula E

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime
Formula E Formula E

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London FE clash
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London FE clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.