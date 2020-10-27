Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Rast joins Audi FE team full time for 2020-21 season

shares
comments
Rast joins Audi FE team full time for 2020-21 season
By:

Double DTM champion Rene Rast has been signed full time by the Audi Formula E team to contest the 2020/21 season alongside Lucas di Grassi.

Rast, part of the Audi driver programme since 2009, was called up to replace Daniel Abt at the team after the two-time E-Prix victor was sacked for having a sim racer take his place in an Esports competition.

As a result of the disruption to the FE calendar caused by the global health crisis, Rast was able to take the seat when the stand-in six-race season finale in Berlin did not clash with his German touring car commitments.

In the last of three double-header events at the Tempelhof Airport venue, Rast scored a maiden podium and then followed it up with a fourth-place finish in the final race of the season.

Rast, 34, said: "The races in Berlin have definitely whetted my appetite for more, so I'm now looking forward to my first full season in Formula E.

"Starting in this world championship for Audi is the next exciting chapter in my career and I am really looking forward to it."

The announcement gives Rast a core motorsport programme for the 2021 season, with the Team Rosberg driver set to exit the DTM at the end of the current campaign on the back of Audi quitting the championship.

However, following four straight wins in the most recent two rounds at the Zolder circuit in Belgium, Rast is on course for a hat-trick of DTM titles having surpassed Nico Muller at the top of the standings by 19 points with only a brace of races at Hockenheim remaining.

Audi head of motorsport Dieter Gass said: "With his impressive performances in Berlin, Rene proved that he feels comfortable in Formula E and at the same time is also fast and successful.

"He has absolutely earned his place in our Formula E team."

Ten-time FE race winner di Grassi, also the 2016-17 champion, will remain at the team for a seventh straight season and will maintain his record of starting every race in the championship's history.

"For me, it was extremely important to have two drivers who push each other to peak performance," added Gass. "With Lucas and Rene, we have succeeded in doing this brilliantly.

"Lucas is the most successful driver in the field and extremely hungry to win his second title. Rene has already left an impressive mark in Berlin.

"We are enjoying his determination year after year in the DTM. "I am already looking forward to experiencing it in Formula E."

Formula E indefinitely postpones Mexico, Sanya races

Previous article

Formula E indefinitely postpones Mexico, Sanya races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers René Rast
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Ten things we learned from the Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Portuguese GP

Schumacher worked harder, Hamilton has more talent - Massa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher worked harder, Hamilton has more talent - Massa

Peugeot starts analysing potential drivers for Hypercar programme
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Peugeot starts analysing potential drivers for Hypercar programme

Rudy Fugle named Byron's 2021 NASCAR Cup Series crew chief
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Rudy Fugle named Byron's 2021 NASCAR Cup Series crew chief

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

Acura announces end of Penske IMSA partnership
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Acura announces end of Penske IMSA partnership

New content heading to NASCAR HEAT 5® on July 30th
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

New content heading to NASCAR HEAT 5® on July 30th

Why Ferrari hobbling Vettel doesn’t make any sense
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Ferrari hobbling Vettel doesn’t make any sense

Latest news

Rast joins Audi FE team full time for 2020-21 season
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Rast joins Audi FE team full time for 2020-21 season

Formula E indefinitely postpones Mexico, Sanya races
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E indefinitely postpones Mexico, Sanya races

FE "keen to explore" Portugal race after da Costa showrun
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

FE "keen to explore" Portugal race after da Costa showrun

Nato replaces Massa at Venturi FE team
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Nato replaces Massa at Venturi FE team

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Portuguese GP

2
Formula 1

Schumacher worked harder, Hamilton has more talent - Massa

2h
3
WEC

Peugeot starts analysing potential drivers for Hypercar programme

4
NASCAR Cup

Rudy Fugle named Byron's 2021 NASCAR Cup Series crew chief

5
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

Latest news

Rast joins Audi FE team full time for 2020-21 season
Formula E

Rast joins Audi FE team full time for 2020-21 season

Formula E indefinitely postpones Mexico, Sanya races
Formula E

Formula E indefinitely postpones Mexico, Sanya races

FE "keen to explore" Portugal race after da Costa showrun
Formula E

FE "keen to explore" Portugal race after da Costa showrun

Nato replaces Massa at Venturi FE team
Formula E

Nato replaces Massa at Venturi FE team

Marquardt steps down from BMW Motorsport
DTM

Marquardt steps down from BMW Motorsport

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car 01:03
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E 01:05
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.