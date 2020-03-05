Formula E
Formula E / Rome E-prix / Breaking news

Rome Formula E race under threat

Rome Formula E race under threat
Mar 5, 2020, 8:44 PM

The Rome round of the FIA Formula E Championship, scheduled for April 4, is understood to be under threat of postponement due to the fallout from the coronavirus.

If confirmed, it will follow the postponement of the men’s, women’s and U20 Italy v England Six Nations rugby matches, which were to be held in the city on March 13-15, and the cancellation of the Rome Marathon, which was scheduled for March 29.

A government cabinet decree issued on Wednesday suspended large gatherings, including sporting events, until Friday April 3. The FE event straddles the deadline as normally a shakedown session would be held on that date.

Sources in the Rome municipal government offices have indicated to Motorsport.com that the E-Prix is set to be postponed, and may even have to be cancelled if there is no alternative date. Further news could come as early as Friday.

The Formula E calendar has already been hit by loss of the Chinese round in Sanya, which was scheduled for March 21. Organisers are still hoping to run it on a later date.

Other motorsport events to have been cancelled or postponed thus far include the Super Formula season opener at Suzuka, and the MotoGP rounds in Qatar and Thailand, although the latter has been given a new date later in the season.

DTM organisers announced on Thursday that the pre-season test that has been moved from Monza to Hockenheim won’t be open to spectators.

- Report by Marco Congiu, additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Series Formula E

Series Formula E
Event Rome E-prix

Race hub

Berlin E-prix

Berlin E-prix

20 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

