Subscribe
Formula E Diriyah ePrix II
News

Rowland: I was doubting myself a lot prior to Formula E podium return

Oliver Rowland admits that he 'was doubting himself a lot the last two years' in Formula E prior to his podium return in the Diriyah E-Prix.

Stefan Mackley
Author Stefan Mackley
Updated
Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04

The Briton claimed pole position for the second race in Saudi Arabia on Saturday after an impressive qualifying performance, which marked his first time topping the session since Seoul in 2022.

Although he lost out to front-row starter Robin Frijns off the line and also fell behind eventual winner Nick Cassidy, Rowland finished third - having last stood on the podium in Seoul.

Rowland has moved back to Nissan for the 2024 season, having previously spent three years with the team - which included taking his sole Formula E win at Berlin in 2020.

He returned after spending one-and-a-half seasons with Mahindra, mutually leaving the team midway through last term after a lack of results that left him questioning his future in the championship.

“I was doubting myself a lot the last two years and even in the first two races [this season] you have this doubt as well. That’s gone now,” he told Motorsport.com after his Diriyah podium.

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team

Rowland entered the Diriyah E-Prix double-header having secured five points finishes around the street circuit in previous years and claimed before the weekend he was “quietly confident that we’re going to be quite good”.

Although he scored his first points of the season in Diriyah, Rowland admitted he felt the win might have been achievable had he got a better launch off the line and been able to control the pace of the race.

“The start kind of let us down because, if we had got into the lead, we could have controlled the race ourselves but unfortunately we were kind of in the middle of the two Jaguar-powered cars and you’re a bit vulnerable then,” he said.

“You’re trying to pass and then you’re trying to defend and, in the end, I probably didn’t quite have the confidence that I had the [energy] efficiency, but it turns out I probably did so I didn’t keep going when they were pushing in the beginning.

“We take it, the qualifying performance was convincing, so we have to take huge confidence from that and keep it going the rest of the year.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace

Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace

Dennis "shocked why we were so bad" in Diriyah E-Prix sequel

Dennis "shocked why we were so bad" in Diriyah E-Prix sequel

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Dennis "shocked why we were so bad" in Diriyah E-Prix sequel Dennis "shocked why we were so bad" in Diriyah E-Prix sequel

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Oliver Rowland
More from
Oliver Rowland
Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan

Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan

Formula E

Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan

Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split

Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Nissan Motorsport
More from
Nissan Motorsport
Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

Super GT

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

Super GT
Sugo

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship" Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

NISMO Nissan disqualified from Suzuka SUPER GT race

NISMO Nissan disqualified from Suzuka SUPER GT race

Super GT
Suzuka II

NISMO Nissan disqualified from Suzuka SUPER GT race NISMO Nissan disqualified from Suzuka SUPER GT race

Latest news

Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac

Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac

Ogier proud of WRC Monte display after “rollercoaster of emotions”

Ogier proud of WRC Monte display after “rollercoaster of emotions”

WRC WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Ogier proud of WRC Monte display after “rollercoaster of emotions” Ogier proud of WRC Monte display after “rollercoaster of emotions”

Abiteboul: Monte Carlo WRC winner Neuville has never been stronger

Abiteboul: Monte Carlo WRC winner Neuville has never been stronger

WRC WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Abiteboul: Monte Carlo WRC winner Neuville has never been stronger Abiteboul: Monte Carlo WRC winner Neuville has never been stronger

Daytona 24h, H21: #7 Porsche in control, Cadillac second

Daytona 24h, H21: #7 Porsche in control, Cadillac second

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h, H21: #7 Porsche in control, Cadillac second Daytona 24h, H21: #7 Porsche in control, Cadillac second

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe