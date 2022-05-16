Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / De Vries "surprised" by first corner Berlin E-Prix move on Mortara Next / How Mortara ended a long drought to revive Formula E title challenge
Formula E / Berlin ePrix II News

Rowland: Mahindra making a difference with Formula E updates

Oliver Rowland credited Mahindra's improved Berlin E-Prix performance to changes on the team's Formula E car "making a difference", but blamed "inexperience" with them for his late slip to seventh.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Rowland: Mahindra making a difference with Formula E updates
Listen to this article

The Yorkshireman had just missed out on a spot in Sunday's qualifying duels, ultimately starting 10th ahead of teammate Alexander Sims, who had made the final on Saturday.

Mahindra had been a presence among the frontrunners across practice, and Rowland put that newly extracted pace to good use in his rise through the field in the second race.

Having charged up to fifth as he sought to be the best non-Mercedes runner in race two, Rowland found himself slightly short on energy in the closing stages and dropped two places to Antonio Felix da Costa and Robin Frijns - but was able to hold off Andre Lotterer.

"I'm happy. I mean, sometimes you finish seventh with a bit of luck," Rowland explained.

"But I think today we had really good pace and we came from behind. It's nice to see actually, eventually having a bit of luck and just everything going well.

"I think everybody's worked quite hard to get to where we are. We still have a lot of work ahead. But yeah, it was a nice race and I enjoyed it."

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Rowland explained his late-race drop, citing that his relative lack of knowledge of the Mahindra systems in that scenario had led him to initially underconsume energy, before subsequently overconsuming after losing the slipstream when up in fifth.

"It was my fault," he conceded. But yeah, I'm a bit inexperienced with my systems and I was under consuming in the slipstream.

"And then as soon as I passed, I then overconsumed for two laps, and I killed my target, basically.

"Had I been a bit more controlled when I passed Antonio I would have finished fifth I think. It was just a bit of experience and understanding, because obviously in the slipstream you save quite a lot of energy.

"It was also understanding how much energy that was. Because when my beeps come at the same point and you don't have a slipstream, then you waste energy. But fifth or seventh, I don't really care. I'm happy with the race."

Rowland explained that changes Mahindra had made to software, having arrived in Monaco with braking updates and then bringing more tweaks to Berlin, had showed signs of paying off.

Read Also:

He added that Sims' qualifying performance on Saturday had shown the fruits of the team's labour, a result that Rowland was happy to see.

"It's nice to see that the direction we're both pushing in, and the things that we want [from the car] are making a difference," he said.

"Yesterday, what we saw with Simsy in qualifying, it's also nice to see from my perspective. Some people might not like that when their teammate does well!

"But the things that we're doing and understanding are making a difference, and to do a race like that in this track is not easy. So with what we did today, I think we have to take a lot of positives."

shares
comments
De Vries "surprised" by first corner Berlin E-Prix move on Mortara
Previous article

De Vries "surprised" by first corner Berlin E-Prix move on Mortara
Next article

How Mortara ended a long drought to revive Formula E title challenge

How Mortara ended a long drought to revive Formula E title challenge
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
How Mortara ended a long drought to revive Formula E title challenge Berlin ePrix II
Formula E

How Mortara ended a long drought to revive Formula E title challenge

De Vries "surprised" by first corner Berlin E-Prix move on Mortara Berlin ePrix II
Formula E

De Vries "surprised" by first corner Berlin E-Prix move on Mortara

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime
Formula E

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Latest news

How Mortara ended a long drought to revive Formula E title challenge
Formula E Formula E

How Mortara ended a long drought to revive Formula E title challenge

Rowland: Mahindra making a difference with Formula E updates
Formula E Formula E

Rowland: Mahindra making a difference with Formula E updates

De Vries "surprised" by first corner Berlin E-Prix move on Mortara
Formula E Formula E

De Vries "surprised" by first corner Berlin E-Prix move on Mortara

Da Costa: FE set "bad precedent" with no Frijns Berlin penalty
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa: FE set "bad precedent" with no Frijns Berlin penalty

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.