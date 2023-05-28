Subscribe
Previous / Beckmann replaces Lotterer at Andretti for Formula E Jakarta
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E

Oliver Rowland has been replaced at the Mahindra Formula E team with immediate effect with ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi taking his seat for the next round in Jakarta.

Stefan Mackley
By:

The Briton joined the team ahead of the 2021-2022 season and secured a podium finish in Seoul but has endured a difficult campaign this year. 

He has registered just two points finishes all year, including sixth in Hyderabad and 10th in the opening Berlin E-Prix race, leaving him with a total of nine points. 

He was left with a bruised hand which required a hospital visit in Monaco after a collision during the race.

Mahindra confirmed on Sunday that “a mutual agreement” has been reached with Rowland, who will miss the remaining seven races this season, beginning with the double-header in Jakarta next weekend. 

Merhi joins having competed in the Berlin Rookie Test with Mahindra earlier this year and will make his Formula E debut in Indonesia. 

“It’s a huge honour for me to step in and represent Mahindra Racing for the races in Jakarta,” he said.  

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and I’m determined to make the most of it. I had a chance to drive the M9Electro at the rookie test in Berlin but Formula E is very different to any of the other series I’ve raced in so the learning curve will be steep. But I feel ready, excited and up for the challenge.” 

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The team has yet to confirm if Merhi will compete in the remaining races this season, with Indian driver Jehan Daruvala the team’s official reserve driver but who is unavailable for the Jakarta weekend due to his Formula 2 commitments. 

Mahindra Racing CEO Frederic Bertrand, added: “We are delighted to welcome Roberto to the Mahindra Racing team.  

“Roberto has impressive experience in top-level racing and a good track record in major championships. He had a great run with us at the Rookie Test in Berlin last month and we could see he had the potential to become a great asset for the Mahindra Racing team.  

“It’s not easy to jump in mid-season, but Roberto has experience of working with the team, so I’m sure he will slot into the team brilliantly.” 

shares
comments

Beckmann replaces Lotterer at Andretti for Formula E Jakarta
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Beckmann replaces Lotterer at Andretti for Formula E Jakarta

Beckmann replaces Lotterer at Andretti for Formula E Jakarta

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Beckmann replaces Lotterer at Andretti for Formula E Jakarta Beckmann replaces Lotterer at Andretti for Formula E Jakarta

Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO

Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Mahindra Racing More from
Mahindra Racing
Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready" Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver

Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver

Formula E

Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver

Latest news

Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop tops all solo classes as practice begins

Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop tops all solo classes as practice begins

Road Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop tops all solo classes as practice begins Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop tops all solo classes as practice begins

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Newgarden happy that Indy 500 red flag led to a “good finish”

Newgarden happy that Indy 500 red flag led to a “good finish”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Newgarden happy that Indy 500 red flag led to a “good finish” Newgarden happy that Indy 500 red flag led to a “good finish”

The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben

The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben

DTM DTM
Oschersleben

The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe