Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul ePrix
23 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
19 Jun
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City ePrix
10 Jul
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London ePrix I
24 Jul
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London ePrix II
25 Jul
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Santiago E-Prix set to be reinstated on Formula E calendar

shares
comments
Santiago E-Prix set to be reinstated on Formula E calendar
By:

Formula E is set to reinstate the Santiago E-Prix for early June, according to a letter sent out by the president of the Chilean motorsport federation.

The FIA and FE issued a provisional draft of the 2020-21 season calendar last June.

A single race in Santiago originally occupied a 16 January date and was set to be the opening round of the campaign.

But in October, the Mexico City and Sanya races were postponed - ostensibly due to the global health crisis - with the Santiago event being boosted to a double-header event.

Then in December, the races in the Chilean capital city were postponed from the revised 16-17 January slot, owing to the travel restrictions enforced by the national government following the detection of the rapidly spreading variant of COVID detected in the UK.

Read Also:

A statement from FE said that the championship was "working with the city to finalise dates on which to stage the races later in Q1 of 2021."

However, it now appears that a two-race event in Santiago will be reinstated for 5-6 June.

This follows a letter sent out on Wednesday by Mauricio Melo Avaria, the president and director of the Chilean federation for motorsport, which precedes a request for "more than 300 registered officials".

The letter read: "[In December] we reported the postponement of the Formula E date to be held in our country, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the commitment to communicate the new date as soon as we were informed.

"Formula E has confirmed that the new date of the Santiago E-prix will be held on June 5 and 6, 2021

"Once this new date has been approved by the FIA World Council, a statement will be sent to you in May, requesting the more than 300 registered officials to reconfirm their availability and willingness to be part of this FIA event."

On the original FE schedule issued last summer, the 5 June slot was listed as "to be confirmed".

With FE and the FIA subsequently retracting the calendar to instead announce dates for this season in batches, current only the double-header night races in Saudi Arabia (26-27 February) are confirmed.

However, the Automobile Club de Monaco - organiser of the Monaco Grand Prix - has also issued a statement 'confirming' an FE race will take place in the principality on 8 May.

This communication was sent out to quash speculation that the Formula 1 race could be cancelled amid the pandemic.

FE will not comment on updates to the 2021 calendar until it officially releases the next batch of races, with that announcement due before the end of the month.

FE cost cap must halt 'ineffective' spending

Previous article

FE cost cap must halt 'ineffective' spending

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Steiner: Grosjean didn’t get credit he deserved through F1 career
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: Grosjean didn’t get credit he deserved through F1 career

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 18, 'Dyno' Don Nicholson
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 18, 'Dyno' Don Nicholson

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Series Baja 1000 draw results 2010-10-10
Score Score / News

Series Baja 1000 draw results 2010-10-10

WJ Breaks 200 mph Barrier (PROSTOCK)
NHRA NHRA / News

WJ Breaks 200 mph Barrier (PROSTOCK)

Pro Mod racer Steve Engel dies of injuries
NHRA NHRA / Obituary

Pro Mod racer Steve Engel dies of injuries

Latest news

Santiago E-Prix set to be reinstated on Formula E calendar
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Santiago E-Prix set to be reinstated on Formula E calendar

FE cost cap must halt 'ineffective' spending
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

FE cost cap must halt 'ineffective' spending

Formula E: Audi, BMW exits could lower barrier to entry
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E: Audi, BMW exits could lower barrier to entry

Gen3 Formula E cars won't force existing tracks to redesign
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Gen3 Formula E cars won't force existing tracks to redesign

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz to make Ferrari F1 test debut at Fiorano

2h
2
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

3
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

4
WEC

McLaren won't build hypercar, wants DPi in WEC

5
WEC

IMSA and ACO announce Prototype rules convergence in 2022

Latest news

Santiago E-Prix set to be reinstated on Formula E calendar

Santiago E-Prix set to be reinstated on Formula E calendar

Formula E
25m
FE cost cap must halt 'ineffective' spending

FE cost cap must halt 'ineffective' spending

Formula E
Jan 18, 2021
Formula E: Audi, BMW exits could lower barrier to entry

Formula E: Audi, BMW exits could lower barrier to entry

Formula E
Jan 17, 2021
Gen3 Formula E cars won't force existing tracks to redesign

Gen3 Formula E cars won't force existing tracks to redesign

Formula E
Jan 16, 2021
Alpine evaluating Formula E entry in collaboration with Lotus

Alpine evaluating Formula E entry in collaboration with Lotus

Formula E
Jan 14, 2021

Latest videos

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia 01:57
Formula E
Dec 11, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale 04:20
Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E
Sep 14, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.