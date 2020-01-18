Formula E
Formula E / Santiago E-prix / Practice report

Santiago E-Prix: Rowland tops crash-shortened practice

shares
comments
Santiago E-Prix: Rowland tops crash-shortened practice
By:
Jan 18, 2020, 2:15 PM

Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland topped the red flag-interrupted Formula E practice ahead of the Santiago E-Prix as only the top three managed to post a full-power lap.

The final 30-minute session ended prematurely following a crash for Ma Qinghua, which left Rowland at the top of the times with a 1m04.799s effort.

Reigning Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries posted the early benchmark with a 1m05.586s ahead of his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne and points leader Alexander Sims.

After five minutes, Porsche’s Andre Lotterer found a 0.3s advantage to move clear as his teammate Neel Jani was lucky to escape without damage after clattering the tyre wall on the exit of Turn 9.

Mitch Evans posted a then-session best of 1m05.046s, but was lucky to do so as the first of two red flags was waved just after he crossed the timing line.

With 16 minutes of the session to go, ex-Toro Rosso Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley paused the session when a cooling fan had been left on his Dragon Racing car.

The assembly dropped off the car as he rounded Turn 1, causing the stoppage while it was retrieved, and for which he is under investigation for an unsafe release.

Contact between Antonio Felix da Costa and Rowland at Turn 1 will also be assessed, after the DS Techeetah driver appeared to turn in on the Nissan.

But Rowland responded by posting his 1m04.799s run with the maximum 250kW of power to head the session ahead of Felipe Massa by 0.131s.

Ma Qing Hua, NIO 333, NIO FE-005, hits the wall

Ma Qing Hua, NIO 333, NIO FE-005, hits the wall

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Before anyone could retaliate, NIO 333 driver Ma shunted heavily at Turn 5 to cause a second stoppage from which practice two would not resume.

He lost the rear of the car under braking and as he tried to recover ran wide and ploughed into the wall.

That meant Evans’ 235kW lap was still suffice for third ahead of BMW Andretti driver Max Gunther and Lotterer, with da Costa in sixth.

Hartley’s difficult run continued as he was then flagged to the stewards for undertaking under the second red flag, having ran 10th quickest.

De Vries slipped to 11th ahead of Pascal Wehrlein and new Jaguar recruit James Calado, as the top 13 all lapped within a second.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne was just 15th, with Lucas di Grassi beating Sims to 17th.

Sam Bird could only manage 22nd ahead of Jani and Ma, despite the Envision Virgin Racing driver having topped the cooler first practice session courtesy of a 1m04.914 ahead of da Costa and Edoardo Mortara. 

First practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'04.914
2 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'05.064 0.150
3 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'05.096 0.182
4 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'05.203 0.289
5 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'05.252 0.338
6 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'05.314 0.400
7 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'05.388 0.474
8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'05.397 0.483
9 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
India Mahindra Racing 1'05.429 0.515
10 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'05.452 0.538
11 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'05.472 0.558
12 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'05.506 0.592
13 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'05.513 0.599
14 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'05.569 0.655
15 Germany Daniel Abt
Germany Team Abt 1'05.632 0.718
16 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'05.659 0.745
17 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'05.706 0.792
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'05.783 0.869
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.076 1.162
20 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.121 1.207
21 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'06.193 1.279
22 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
United States Dragon Racing 1'06.508 1.594
23 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.608 1.694
24 China Ma Qing Hua
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.037 2.123
View full results

Second practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'04.799
2 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'04.930 0.131
3 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'05.046 0.247
4 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'05.120 0.321
5 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'05.257 0.458
6 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'05.280 0.481
7 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'05.327 0.528
8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'05.398 0.599
9 Germany Daniel Abt
Germany Team Abt 1'05.469 0.670
10 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
United States Dragon Racing 1'05.540 0.741
11 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'05.586 0.787
12 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
India Mahindra Racing 1'05.598 0.799
13 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'05.634 0.835
14 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'05.899 1.100
15 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'06.258 1.459
16 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'06.283 1.484
17 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.349 1.550
18 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.368 1.569
19 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'06.660 1.861
20 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.857 2.058
21 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'06.904 2.105
22 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.007 2.208
23 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.056 2.257
24 China Ma Qing Hua
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.364 3.565
View full results

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Santiago E-prix
Author Matt Kew

