Sao Paulo E-Prix "could go down to the last lap" due to slipstreaming nature
Formula E drivers believe this weekend’s inaugural Sao Paulo E-Prix will become a tactical slipstreaming battle that “could go down to the last lap” due to the Brazilian circuit’s layout.
The championship will race for the first time in the country on Saturday on a similar layout which was previously used by IndyCar between 2010-2013.
A characteristic of the venue is the use of four notable straights around the 1.83-mile circuit, a feature that has not been common at other Formula E tracks due to the nature of the electric machines.
“The passing opportunities here should be a little bit better compared to other tracks, so I can’t imagine someone breaking away from the field. I think it will be a bit of a chess match,” said Jaguar driver Mitch Evans.
“We normally race on very tight, twisty tracks but this one, when you look at it on paper, it looks quite condensed [but] there’s a lot of long straights, which we have in Formula E, but not as much as we’re seeing here.
“The race here could be really exciting, it could go down to the last lap, last few corners, just because of the nature of the layout.”
Antonio Felix da Costa, winner last time out in Cape Town, reckons that drivers will try and avoid leading until as late as possible to save energy in the slipstream of their rivals.
“We’ll see how the race develops but obviously being behind someone you become much more efficient, so you have to be smart [in] the way you do it, like with the Attack Mode activations,” said the Porsche driver.
A view of the track, Sao Paulo
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
“I’ve won a few races on pure strategy, Marrakesh [2019-20] I gave up the lead on purpose, the last race was similar, but the problem is I think at the time I was maybe one of the only ones aware of this, and I think now everyone is aware of this.”
Brazilian driver Lucas Di Grassi believes the championship “could have an amazing race” at the circuit, which was resurfaced only weeks ago to remove notable bumps.
“If we manage to get everything right, we can beat the other guys," said the Mahindra driver. “And, on this track, because of the characteristics I think the racing will be very tricky because of the slipstream, the strategy, the heat. We could have an amazing race here.”
Frijns makes Formula E comeback with Abt after breaking wrist
Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break
Latest news
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel
Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix
Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix
Raikkonen: COTA track "a bit trickier" in NASCAR Cup cars
Raikkonen: COTA track "a bit trickier" in NASCAR Cup cars Raikkonen: COTA track "a bit trickier" in NASCAR Cup cars
Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury
Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.