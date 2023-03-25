Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel
Mitch Evans claimed victory in the inaugural Sao Paulo E-Prix, beating Nick Cassidy to the win after a thrilling battle as Sam Bird secured a double podium for Jaguar.
Evans defended fiercely against Envision’s Cassidy over the final lap, notably into the Turn 4 chicane and through the final sequence of corners, as the leading trio were covered by just over half a second at the flag.
Antonio Felix da Costa was the leading Porsche runner in fourth, heading home the DS Penske duo of Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne.
Championship leader Pascal Wehrlein remarkably finished seventh despite starting 18th, as contact between himself and title rival Jake Dennis resulted in the retirement of the Andretti Autosport driver.
Polesitter Vandoorne got the perfect launch away at the start and held a comfortable lead through the opening sequence of corners, while da Costa had to repel a challenge from Evans – the Jaguar driver taking to the outside line into T1 but settling back into third.
Behind, Nissan’s Norman Nato lost his front wing over the back of Jake Hughes’ McLaren as the pack slowed for the right of T3, while Edoardo Mortara also lost his front wing through the opening sequence of corners and dropped out of fourth.
While the rest of the opening lap passed without further incident, Sebastien Buemi was another to require a trip to the pits, after tripping up over the back of Maximilian Gunther’s Maserati MSG through the Turn 4 chicane on the second lap and damaging his front wing.
Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, leads the rest of the field
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Out front, Vandoorne took the decision to active one-minute of attack mode on lap five, dropping him behind da Costa. But at the start of lap seven the reigning champion moved back to the front with a move into T1.
Vergne and Bird were two drivers to activate attack mode on lap six, with Bird taking the decision to use three minutes of his allocated four to Vergne’s one. The extra boost allowed Bird to power past Hughes into Turn 1 at the start of lap eight, moving him into sixth behind Vergne, as Vandoorne continued to lead from Evans and Cassidy, as da Costa dropped to fourth.
The condensed field was offered no chance to spread out as a safety car was called moments later, to retrieve the stricken Nissan of Sacha Fenestraz, which had come to a halt on the exit of T6.
At the restart on lap 12, da Costa was the driver initially on the move, diving to the inside of Evans at T1, and getting back ahead of Cassidy into T4 moments later.
With the slipstream so powerful, both Vandoorne and da Costa backed off to avoid leading, allowing Cassidy – now up to third – to overtake them both at the start of lap 14, before dropping back to second as he activated one-minute of attack mode.
Behind, championship rivals Dennis and Wehrlein made contact into T1, with the former stopping out on track and instigating a second safety car. Replays showed that Dennis had been hit from behind by Dan Ticktum into T1, which damaged his car ahead of the Wehrlein contact.
Prior to the safety car on lap 16, Cassidy had moved back to the front with da Costa also demoting Vandoorne down to third as the Belgian tried to regain a deficit on energy of some 3% compared with his rivals.
As things settled down at the front Cassidy began to stretch his lead, moving to 1s ahead of Evans while both continued to pull away from Vandoorne, who was attempting to save further energy having led in the early stages.
Wehrlein had remarkably climbed from 18th to fourth by the time he used three minutes of attack mode, dropping to seventh behind Vergne, Bird and da Costa. A lap earlier, his Porsche team-mate da Costa lost any chance of victory having run wide at T1, needing to come to a complete stop before rejoining, having dropped from third to seventh.
In front of the Porsches, Bird moved into fourth at the expense of Vergne into T1 on lap 29, and soon disposed of Vandoorne for third before setting after the leading duo.
The gap to Evans stood at nearly 2s, but this quickly reduced as Evans began to pressure Cassidy, and he made his winning move into T1 at the start of lap 31, with four extra laps added due to the two safety car periods.
Cassidy took a watching brief until the final lap, and tried several times to find a way past his fellow New Zealander, but had to settle for second.
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|
Mitch Evans
|Jaguar Racing
|35
|53'25.536
|2
|
Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|35
|53'25.820
|0.284
|0.284
|3
|
Sam Bird
|Jaguar Racing
|35
|53'26.043
|0.507
|0.223
|4
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|Porsche Team
|35
|53'29.023
|3.487
|2.980
|5
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|35
|53'29.578
|4.042
|0.555
|6
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|35
|53'30.112
|4.576
|0.534
|7
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|Porsche Team
|35
|53'31.195
|5.659
|1.083
|8
|
Jake Hughes
|McLaren
|35
|53'31.677
|6.141
|0.482
|9
|
René Rast
|McLaren
|35
|53'32.939
|7.403
|1.262
|10
|
Sébastien Buemi
|Envision Racing
|35
|53'33.512
|7.976
|0.573
|11
|
Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati Racing
|35
|53'40.728
|15.192
|7.216
|12
|
Andre Lotterer
|Andretti Autosport
|35
|53'40.881
|15.345
|0.153
|13
|
Lucas di Grassi
|Mahindra Racing
|35
|53'44.783
|19.247
|3.902
|14
|
Dan Ticktum
|NIO Formula E Team
|35
|53'44.934
|19.398
|0.151
|15
|
Robin Frijns
|Team Abt
|35
|53'46.287
|20.751
|1.353
|16
|
Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|35
|53'52.001
|26.465
|5.714
|17
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO Formula E Team
|35
|53'57.050
|31.514
|5.049
|18
|
Nico Müller
|Team Abt
|19
|33'32.998
|16 Laps
|16 Laps
|19
|
Edoardo Mortara
|Maserati Racing
|19
|33'33.333
|16 Laps
|0.335
|20
|
Jake Dennis
|Andretti Autosport
|13
|22'53.709
|22 Laps
|6 Laps
|21
|
Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|6
|9'12.924
|29 Laps
|7 Laps
|22
|
Norman Nato
|Nissan e.dams
|0
|0.000
|View full results
"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo
The simple explanation for Red Bull's DRS dominance
Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP
New Yokohama wet tyre "very bad" in heavy rain, strong in damp
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
