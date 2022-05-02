Tickets Subscribe
Formula E News

Sao Paulo signs agreement to host Brazilian Formula E race

The City of Sao Paulo has signed an agreement with Formula E to host the championship's first race in Brazil, which could be as early as next year.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Sao Paulo signs agreement to host Brazilian Formula E race
Listen to this article

A five-year agreement has been signed with an option for renewal meaning that, should a race go ahead in 2023, Formula E could have at least four new venues on next year's calendar.

Formula E has already unveiled its round in Cape Town for next season, while the postponed Vancouver is also set to make its first appearance on the calendar next year. The Indian city of Hyderabad also has an agreement to host a race.

Sao Paulo has appeared on provisional Formula E calendars before, and was set to host a race in the 2017-18 season before being dropped for Punta del Este.

Although the official reason given was that city officials had asked to postpone the race, it did not appear in calendar drafts for the following year.

Rio de Janeiro was also due to host a race in Formula E's opening season in 2014-15, but this was also dropped.

“We are delighted that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be heading to Brazil for the very first time pending approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council in June,” said Formula E chief championship officer Alberto Longo.

“The country has a huge, long-standing passion for motorsport, it’s a big market as one of the largest countries in the world, and Sao Paulo itself is a historic race location.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Brazilian fans, they are like no other and there is sure to be a lively, unique atmosphere as the fans enjoy Formula E racing with the leap forward in technology and performance we are going to see with Gen3.”

Sao Paulo Formula E deal

The deal for Sao Paulo to join the calendar was inked in Monaco, and will be promoted by Sao Paulo Turismo and GL Events.

“Hosting an E-Prix is completely lined up with the city objectives," said Sao Paulo mayor Ricardo Nunes, "to attract events that promote Sao Paulo’s image to the whole world, to move the economy and create jobs with events tourism; furthermore, to foment sustainable development.”

SPTuris says that the race will take place at the Anhembi Sambadrome, which hosted IndyCar's Sao Paulo Indy 300 race from 2010-2013, intending the race to take place on 24-25 March - three weeks after the Sao Paulo Carnival.

Read Also:

Additional reporting by Guilherme Longo.

IndyCar on the streets of Sao Paulo

IndyCar on the streets of Sao Paulo

Photo by: IndyCar Series

