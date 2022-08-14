Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Di Grassi's 1000th Formula E point an "emotional" landmark Next / Seoul E-Prix: Da Costa takes last FE pole of 2022, Vandoorne P4
Formula E / Seoul ePrix II Practice report

Seoul E-Prix: Mortara top in FP3, Evans and Vandoorne fourth and sixth

Edoardo Mortara headed the final Formula E practice session of 2021-22, as title contenders Mitch Evans and Stoffel Vandoorne were fourth and sixth ahead of the Seoul E-Prix finale.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Translated by:
Charles Bradley
Seoul E-Prix: Mortara top in FP3, Evans and Vandoorne fourth and sixth
Listen to this article

Robin Frijns was the first of the runners to start with a representative time in the 1m23s, but the times quickly wound down to yesterday's ballpark - with a flurry of runners quickly getting into the 1m22s boundary.

Jake Dennis then broke into the lower bracket with his 1m21.905s after the halfway mark, but Andre Lotterer - set to depart the Porsche Formula E squad at the end of the year - eclipsed the Briton with a 1m21.811s. Wehrlein then joined him in the top two with a 1m21.836s.

Dennis and Antonio Felix da Costa then vaulted to the top, setting a 1m21.432s and 1m21.430s respectively, before Edoardo Mortara beat the pair by 0.08s.

The session was effectively nullified two-thirds of the way in, as a full-course yellow was called for the stranded Avalanche Andretti of Oliver Askew. The American had come to a stop on the exit of the stadium section, and had to be brushed into the service road to get the session running once more.

Although Evans looked to be in contention for top spot, a snatched brake at Turn 22 nibbled away at his time advantage and deprived him of a chance to usurp Mortara.

The Swiss driver then bettered his lap, punching in a 1m21.019s while dancing very close to the Seoul barriers, as Dennis' follow-up of a 1m21.352s was over three tenths away.

Da Costa then grabbed second at the chequered flag to beat Dennis, but could not bridge the gap to Mortara - who looked more confident after ending Saturday's running noticeably downbeat after retiring with a puncture.

Evans' lap kept him in fourth ahead of Lucas di Grassi, as champion-elect Stoffel Vandoorne was sixth fastest ahead of Frijns.

Lotterer was eighth with Nick Cassidy ninth, while NIO 333's Oliver Turvey once again found the top 10 in a Seoul practice session.

Antonio Giovinazzi was ruled out of the season finale in South Korea with a hand injury, and thus Jaguar reserve Sacha Fenestraz will cover for him in Sunday's race.

Fenestraz, armed without Saturday's knowledge of the circuit, had to learn quickly and build up speed over the course of the session - notably brushing the Turn 22 exit barrier but sustained no damage to his Dragon.

The Franco-Argentine driver grabbed a 1m23.028s on his final lap of the session, bringing him to within 0.035s of Maximilian Gunther in 21st.

Formula E Seoul E-Prix FP3 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'21.019
2 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 1'21.312 0.293
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'21.352 0.333
4 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'21.458 0.439
5 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'21.516 0.497
6 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'21.620 0.601
7 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'21.675 0.656
8 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'21.811 0.792
9 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'21.820 0.801
10 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'21.835 0.816
11 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'21.836 0.817
12 France Norman Nato
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'21.866 0.847
13 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 1'21.898 0.879
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'21.904 0.885
15 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'21.907 0.888
16 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 1'22.258 1.239
17 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'22.368 1.349
18 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'22.387 1.368
19 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'22.500 1.481
20 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'22.745 1.726
21 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'22.993 1.974
22 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'23.028 2.009
View full results
shares
comments
Di Grassi's 1000th Formula E point an "emotional" landmark
Previous article

Di Grassi's 1000th Formula E point an "emotional" landmark
Next article

Seoul E-Prix: Da Costa takes last FE pole of 2022, Vandoorne P4

Seoul E-Prix: Da Costa takes last FE pole of 2022, Vandoorne P4
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Top 10 Arrows F1 drivers ranked: Hill, Warwick, Fittipaldi and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Arrows F1 drivers ranked: Hill, Warwick, Fittipaldi and more

James: FE success has "added to Mercedes' rich heritage" in motorsport Seoul ePrix II
Formula E

James: FE success has "added to Mercedes' rich heritage" in motorsport

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Seoul ePrix I Prime
Formula E

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Latest news

James: FE success has "added to Mercedes' rich heritage" in motorsport
Formula E Formula E

James: FE success has "added to Mercedes' rich heritage" in motorsport

Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James was pleased that the squad could "play a part" in the German manufacturer's 128-year motorsport history, as it bows out from the championship.

Mortara surprised at "ease" of building lead in Seoul E-Prix
Formula E Formula E

Mortara surprised at "ease" of building lead in Seoul E-Prix

Seoul E-Prix winner Edoardo Mortara found it "easy" to build a gap at the start of the season finale, admitting to "making life difficult" by hitting the Turn 7 wall.

Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot
Formula E Formula E

Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot

Formula E title runner-up Mitch Evans felt he "gave it everything" to win this year's championship, but says a lack of consistency hurt his and Jaguar's overall chances.

Vandoorne: Four-way battle added to "beautiful story" of FE title win
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: Four-way battle added to "beautiful story" of FE title win

New Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne felt that the 2021-22 four-way title battle added "a beautiful story" to his triumph, and admitted "surprise" at his consistency this season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Prime

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there.

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Motorsport.com, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Prime

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan.

Formula E
Jul 20, 2022
How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Prime

How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
Jul 18, 2022
Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Prime

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakesh provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.