Previous
Formula E / Berlin E-prix / Breaking news

Sette Camara replaces Hartley at Dragon for Berlin

shares
comments
Sette Camara replaces Hartley at Dragon for Berlin
By:
Jul 22, 2020, 6:56 AM

The Dragon Formula E team has announced that Sergio Sette Camara will replaced Brendon Hartley for the final races of the 2019/20 season.

Red Bull and AlphaTauri Formula 1 reserve driver Sette Camara joins Nico Muller at Dragon for the six races at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport next month.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian was named one of two Dragon FE reserves and took part in the rookie test at Marrakesh, ending the day with the second-fastest time.

Sette Camara had been present for the first three rounds of the F1 season in Austria and Hungary, but racing in Berlin means he is unavailable to Red Bull for the second Silverstone F1 race, the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Dragon team boss Jay Penske said: "I have been very impressed with Sergio on track in Marrakesh, and in his work in the simulator with our engineers to continue to push the development of the PENSKE EV-4 package.

"I look forward to seeing him on track in Berlin, and I fully expect him to challenge for points in his first races with the team."

Sergio Sette Camara, Rookie Test Driver for GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-4

Sergio Sette Camara, Rookie Test Driver for GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-4

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Sette Camara himself added: "The team and I had really strong chemistry in the Marrakesh Rookie Test. We executed the program, and performed well, finishing the day P2.

"I am delighted to share the news that I will work with them again, this time in a race situation, which makes it even more special. I want to thank Jay Penske and every member of Geox Dragon Racing for giving me this opportunity."

Hartley and Dragon parted ways last week amid a difficult rookie campaign for the New Zealander that yielded only two points in five starts.

The split frees up Hartley to focus on his FIA World Endurance Championship duties for the Toyota LMP1 team, with the opening day of practice for next month’s Spa round clashing with the final Berlin race.

Former BMW DTM driver Joel Eriksson will be on standby in Berlin as Dragon’s reserve.

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Berlin E-prix
Drivers Sergio Sette Camara
Teams Dragon Racing
Author Jamie Klein

