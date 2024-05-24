All Series
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix

Shanghai E-Prix: Evans tops FP1 as software issue causes lengthy stoppage

Mitch Evans topped the first practice session for the Shanghai E-Prix after a delay of nearly an hour as all Formula E cars underwent a software update due to problems.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Jaguar driver topped the 30-minute session with a 1m13.215s, which was red-flagged after only five minutes had been completed when several cars came to a halt on track.

This included both Porsches of Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa, both ERT’s of Sergio Sette Camara and Dan Ticktum, as well as Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries.

All five cars had to be recovered back to the pits on the back of a flatbed truck, with Ticktum reporting that his issue was related to the brakes and a software issue.

Andretti team principal, Roger Griffiths, said: “We have to look at the common parts on the car and it appears that all of the cars have stopped with some battery issue.

“We do know that there was a software update between Berlin and coming here. When we arrived here the [battery supplier] WAE engineers were updating the cars, so I suspect something has gone astray in their software update or maybe there’s a bug in it.

“So they’re going through trying to ascertain what truly happened and perhaps the solution will be to roll back to the last known version of software that everybody ran successfully in Berlin.

Shanghai International Circuit

Shanghai International Circuit

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“It hasn’t affected us yet, but nothing to say if we’d gone out one more lap, we wouldn’t all have stopped out on the track.

“I think it’s a case of a bit of luck and we were one of a few cars that completed a push lap.

“It didn’t affect us, but it could be right on the cusp of tripping over and then you’ve got 22 cars stopped out on the track and we all look a bit silly.”

After a delay of nearly 50 minutes and after all cars underwent a software update, the session resumed for 25 minutes around the Shanghai International Circuit, which plays host to Formula E for the first time this weekend.

Evans moved to the top of the times in the final minutes, leaving the Kiwi just 0.025s clear of Andretti’s Norman Nato and DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne.

Evans’ team-mate and championship leader Nick Cassidy finished 11th, while McLaren’s Sam Bird claimed 16th in his first outing since his return from a broken hand.

All five drivers that caused the red flag were able to participate in the session, with da Costa the best placed in sixth.

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 18

1'13.215

0.000
2 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 21

+0.025

1'13.240

0.025 0.000
3 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 18

+0.059

1'13.274

0.034 0.000
4 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 18

+0.066

1'13.281

0.007 0.000
5 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 19

+0.072

1'13.287

0.006 0.000
6 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 20

+0.137

1'13.352

0.065 0.000
7 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 18

+0.177

1'13.392

0.040 0.000
8 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 21

+0.203

1'13.418

0.026 0.000
9 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 19

+0.221

1'13.436

0.018 0.000
10 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 19

+0.242

1'13.457

0.021 0.000
11 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 20

+0.279

1'13.494

0.037 0.000
12 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 19

+0.291

1'13.506

0.012 0.000
13 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 20

+0.306

1'13.521

0.015 0.000
14 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 21

+0.308

1'13.523

0.002 0.000
15 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 17

+0.315

1'13.530

0.007 0.000
16 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 19

+0.343

1'13.558

0.028 0.000
17 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 19

+0.425

1'13.640

0.082 0.000
18 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 18

+0.426

1'13.641

0.001 0.000
19 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 20

+0.505

1'13.720

0.079 0.000
20 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 20

+0.539

1'13.754

0.034 0.000
21 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 19

+0.587

1'13.802

0.048 0.000
22 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 19

+0.591

1'13.806

0.004 0.000
Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030

Stefan Mackley
