Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Cape Town FE circuit to be built around FIFA World Cup stadium
Formula E / London E-Prix II Special feature

How FE sim drivers make the difference between winning and losing

By:

The role of simulator drivers is overlooked by even the most ardent of motorsport fans. To understand how much of a difference they make in maximising the performance of a Formula E car, we caught up with GP2 race winner and Mahindra Racing’s development driver Jordan King.

How FE sim drivers make the difference between winning and losing

Ever since Formula E was launched in the latter half of 2014, the series hasn’t been hesitant to embrace radical ideas to go about electric racing in city centres around the world. 

One of the unique aspects about the championship is the format of the race weekend, with practice, qualifying and the race itself all squeezed into a compact schedule on a single day. 

This obviously comes with its advantages, primarily minimising any disruptions to city traffic while also putting a lid on running costs for promoters. But it also creates a headache for teams, which get limited time to optimise their cars before the race - something that is vital for a series that puts so much emphasis on energy management.

This is not Formula 1, where teams have all of Friday night to analyse the data in detail, detect even the smallest of issues and then come up with solutions to try in practice the next day. FE’s rapid-fire format simply doesn’t offer the same amount of track time or gaps between sessions to make any substantial changes to the car.

Not to mention, the series races primarily on unfamiliar street circuits, many of which have been added to the calendar recently or have gone through major changes over the years - leaving teams with little-to-no historic data to rely on.

This is where sim drivers come into play. Spending as many as 12 hours a day in the factory during a race week, these men and women work tirelessly behind the scenes, offering a “support service” of sorts to those working trackside.

“The main part of my role is simulator-based,” explains King to Motorsport.com. “We’ve got a factory in Banbury in the UK. We've got a simulator and a whole group of guys and girls based there working on the simulator.

“And the main role for us during a race weekend is to check everything that gives us more time, more options to try things - whereas at the track it’s so limited. 

“In Formula E there's only a practice session, qualifying and race. The race weekend is quite quick. In a double header there is a little bit more time, but on a single race weekend, the race weekend is almost finished before it has started. 

“So for us to have that ability at the factory to try everything and iron out all the problems [is crucial to success]. Some of the stuff we do is along the lines of software, all of the efficiency and powertrain work.

“If the drivers are complaining about certain things at the racetrack, we can try and solve the problem. So by the time they get to the track the next session, they already have that problem solved without having to waste time in trying to get it sorted at the racetrack. 

“We do everything back at the factory to save them from doing it and it gives us a fast curve of progress.”

Advancement in simulators over the last few decades have helped produce an experience that comes very close to real-life driving, giving sim drivers a realistic idea of how a car behaves over bumps or kerbs while sitting thousands of miles away from the actual track.

The simulator employed by Mahindra [see video] is quite similar to the multi-million dollar machines used by F1 teams, with the only major difference being the absence of a moving platform.

 

“To give you an idea of the image of it, it’s got a big wrap-around screen, probably a good five metres in diameter and three projectors,” continues King. 

“They are very high quality projectors and a big wrap-around screen ensures you get a full 180-degree view of the track out in front of you. 

“And then they have a mock up chassis. The chassis itself has a proper power steering unit in it so we get a lot of force feedback through that. 

“The throttle and the brakes and pedal boxes are exactly the same from the race car. And all of the systems behind are the same as in the race car. 

“Then you have your own race seat and the seat belts fastened up around you. At corners the speed belts pull on you and give you some extra feedback. 

“And there are a couple of extra vibration plates around the car that vibrate to give you an extra feeling of what’s going on. The simulator itself at Mahindra is static so the platform doesn’t move, but you have all these little cues that give you an extra feeling.“

Jordan King, Mahindra simulator and development driver

Jordan King, Mahindra simulator and development driver

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Two circuits on the 2020/21 Formula E calendar are completely new, the Rome layout went through a major overhaul, tweaks were made to the Diriyah and Valencia circuits, while the full grand prix version of Monaco was used for the first time this year.

So how do teams prepare for a new track on the sim?

“We always have a prep day before the race weekend,” explains King. “Normally a few days before the race we run through everything, so that’s normally the time where we learn the circuit, and it doesn’t take too long to get a rough idea of which direction the circuit is going or where it’s braking, or how fast each corner is.

“You get probably 10-15 laps, after that you always end up finding a little bit more. If you spent your childhood driving on one track the whole time you always find a little bit more, a little bit more, and that’s the same [here]. 

“You get down to a good lap time in probably 10 laps and you kind of know what you are doing, what the circuit is doing and how each corner behaves. 

“Throughout the day you just chip away a little bit and you find a couple more tenths. So by the time you get to the race weekend you can get up to speed.”

FE has had to resort to double-headers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all venues hosting back-to-back races this year with the exception of Monaco. This has offered sim drivers another opportunity to show their skills, helping make major breakthroughs overnight between the two races.

The Rome E-Prix was a perfect indicator of how crucial a role sim drivers play in Formula E, as the work King put in the simulator transformed Mahindra’s fortunes in less than 24 hours.

Both Alex Lynn and Alexander Sims appeared well off the pace in the opening race of the weekend, with Lynn salvaging an eight-place finish after failing to qualify inside the top 10. Sims lined up 15th on the grid and retired early with damage to his car.

But what was a 1.5s deficit in qualifying was halved overnight, allowing Sims to progress to superpole and start sixth on the grid. His long-run pace was perhaps even more impressive, as he shaded Mercedes’ Stoffel Vandoorne throughout the race, scoring Mahindra’s first podium of the season with second place.

“In the first race we struggled a little bit in qualifying, couldn’t quite get the result we were looking for and that made the race a little bit harder further down,” King recalls of the Rome weekend. 

“So overnight between Saturday and Sunday I stayed up really into the early early hours on Sunday morning to improve the car in certain areas.

“The guys at the track were struggling, so we ran a lot of things and came out with what we thought was quite a good solution. And then the following day the guys put that on the car for qualifying and Alexander Sims ended up qualifying sixth and then had a really good race and finished second.

“That was a very direct comparison that we could have, the work we did made a good step forward and we did well. 

“But there's a lot of smaller things that we’ve done like software or programming or the regen and the efficiency of the car.

“One of the days we found a problem and we solved that problem even before the car went out on track. In the car it ran smoothly and we had no issues. We sorted it out beforehand.”

A similar trend to Rome was seen in last weekend’s London double header. While Mahindra’s long run pace fell short for Lynn to convert pole position into victory in Race 1, he was able to pass Mercedes’ Nyck de Vries on Sunday to claim a first win for Mahindra since Marrakesh in January 2019.

Lynn admitted after the race that the Indian manufacturer has made “a step forward” since Saturday, where he was passed by both de Vries and BMW’s Jake Dennis and dropped to third, showing the work sim drivers put in during a race weekend shouldn’t be overlooked.

As King says, “it’s those little things that all add up and [help us] keep making progress.”

Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, 1st position, Alexander Sims, Mahindra Racing, Dilbagh Gill, CEO, Team Principal, Mahindra Racing, the Mahindra team celebrate on the podium

Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, 1st position, Alexander Sims, Mahindra Racing, Dilbagh Gill, CEO, Team Principal, Mahindra Racing, the Mahindra team celebrate on the podium

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Cape Town FE circuit to be built around FIFA World Cup stadium

Previous article

Cape Town FE circuit to be built around FIFA World Cup stadium
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko: New evidence will put crash in ‘slightly different light’

1 h
2
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

6 h
3
NHRA

Funny Car rookie Head takes first career No. 1 qualifying position in Charlotte

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

Latest news
How FE sim drivers make the difference between winning and losing
Formula E

How FE sim drivers make the difference between winning and losing

15m
Cape Town FE circuit to be built around FIFA World Cup stadium
Formula E

Cape Town FE circuit to be built around FIFA World Cup stadium

3 h
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime
Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

5 h
Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"
Video Inside
Formula E

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"

Jul 26, 2021
Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash
Video Inside
Formula E

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

Jul 26, 2021
Latest videos
Formula E: Vandoorne says 00:46
Formula E
Jul 27, 2021

Formula E: Vandoorne says "Bumper cars" crashes look "quite amateur"

Formula E: Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London clash 00:48
Formula E
Jul 27, 2021

Formula E: Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London clash

Formula E: Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London clash 00:49
Formula E
Jul 26, 2021

Formula E: Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London clash

Formula E: Lynn says lack of wins had 06:01
Formula E
Jul 26, 2021

Formula E: Lynn says lack of wins had "tortured me for many years"

Formula E: Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix 00:41
Formula E
Jul 26, 2021

Formula E: Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October Norisring
DTM

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October

Bautista can't see Honda finishing on WSBK podium in 2021 Assen
World Superbike

Bautista can't see Honda finishing on WSBK podium in 2021

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Mahindra Racing More from
Mahindra Racing
Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years" London E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years"

Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors

Sims: Puebla track "extreme by Formula E standards" Puebla E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Sims: Puebla track "extreme by Formula E standards"

Trending Today

Marko: New evidence will put crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: New evidence will put crash in ‘slightly different light’

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Funny Car rookie Head takes first career No. 1 qualifying position in Charlotte
NHRA NHRA

Funny Car rookie Head takes first career No. 1 qualifying position in Charlotte

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

Elmo Langley dead at 68
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elmo Langley dead at 68

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place.

Formula E
5 h
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature.

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021

Latest news

How FE sim drivers make the difference between winning and losing
Formula E Formula E

How FE sim drivers make the difference between winning and losing

Cape Town FE circuit to be built around FIFA World Cup stadium
Formula E Formula E

Cape Town FE circuit to be built around FIFA World Cup stadium

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime
Formula E Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.