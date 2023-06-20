Ticktum open to offers in "good places" after starring with NIO 333
Dan Ticktum says he is open to offers from bigger Formula E teams after impressing during his second campaign with series’ perennial backmarker NIO 333.
Ticktum has caught the attention of NIO 333’s rivals in FE’s first season under Gen3 rules, qualifying inside the top five on four occasions and scoring two sixth-place finishes with a powertrain that clearly struggles for efficiency.
With five races to go, the British driver has scored as many points as 2016/17 champion Lucas di Grassi, and has comfortably outscored Maserati’s Edoardo Mortara as well as his own team-mate Sergio Sette Camara.
Moreover, his results have helped NIO 333 secure its best points haul since the 2017/18 season, with the team currently placed ninth in the championship ahead of Mahindra and Abt Cupra.
Ticktum said he is relishing NIO 333’s improved form in the Gen3 era, but would consider moving to a team at the sharper end of the pack should he be approached with an offer.
Asked if he’d like to remain with the Chinese team in the future, the 24-year-old told Motorsport.com: “It's a tough one for me at the moment.
“I've enjoyed working with the team, but it comes to a point where I perform in a race like I have done today [in Jakarta], I just always think what if I was in a better car.
“I don't want to sound disrespectful because everyone is working so hard at the track, it's more away from the track that we need to sort our problems. But you know, if I get offers in good places, I would consider of course. I'm not stupid. So, but we will see.”
Asked if there were any championships he was looking at besides Formula E - which remains his priority - Ticktum said: “WEC maybe. Some WEC as well, maybe, I'm not sure.”
Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9
Photo by: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Ticktum targeting more points
The 2023 Formula E season will conclude with five rapid-fire races across Portland, Rome and London, all taking place in the span of just over a month.
Asked what his goals were for the final part of the campaign, Ticktum said: “I would be happy with a couple more point scores, so maybe two more points finishes, I think that would be good.”
Ticktum currently sits 18th in the championship with 17 points, a marked improvement over his rookie campaign in which he bagged a single top-10 finish all year in Rome.
NIO 333 has scored 28 points so far compared to seven during all of the 2022 season.
Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash
Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash
Why Ticktum is relishing his fresh start in Formula E
Why Ticktum is relishing his fresh start in Formula E Why Ticktum is relishing his fresh start in Formula E
How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself
How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself
Ex-F1 driver Kvyat completes Formula E Berlin rookie test line-up
Ex-F1 driver Kvyat completes Formula E Berlin rookie test line-up Ex-F1 driver Kvyat completes Formula E Berlin rookie test line-up
NIO 333 has aim of becoming top-three Formula E team by 2025-26
NIO 333 has aim of becoming top-three Formula E team by 2025-26 NIO 333 has aim of becoming top-three Formula E team by 2025-26
The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler
The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler
Latest news
Opinion: TOM’S benching Alesi brutal, but the right move
Opinion: TOM’S benching Alesi brutal, but the right move Opinion: TOM’S benching Alesi brutal, but the right move
Supercars launches parity review
Supercars launches parity review Supercars launches parity review
Motorsport Australia CEO to retire
Motorsport Australia CEO to retire Motorsport Australia CEO to retire
Toyota’s Oshima ‘close to tears’ with best finish in four years
Toyota’s Oshima ‘close to tears’ with best finish in four years Toyota’s Oshima ‘close to tears’ with best finish in four years
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.