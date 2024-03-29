Tokyo E-Prix: Evans tops practice as red flags interrupt running

The Jaguar driver, who is set to make his 100th Formula E start later today as will the British manufacturer, moved to the top of the times with his final effort – a 1m19.339s.

A red flag was deployed after just eight minutes of running in Saturday morning’s second practice session when debris was left on the exit of Turn 11 which was quickly recovered.

Prior to the stoppage reigning champion Jake Dennis sat top of the times with a 1m21.415s but this was soon beaten by Andretti team-mate Norman Nato once running resumed, lowering the benchmark down to a 1m20.958s.

This was bested almost immediately by Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein with a 1m20.890s as the 30-minute session reached halfway, with Evans’s 1m20.185s putting him top heading into the final 10 minutes.

Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara became the first driver to dip below the 1m20s barrier, posting a 1m19.914s despite brushing the wall on the exit of Turn 2.

But this time was beaten by more than half a second as Nissan’s Oliver Rowland moved to the top with just over five minutes remaining.

The Britain’s 1m19.400s sat as the session’s benchmark until the dying moments, when Evans jumped to the top with a 1m19.339s.

Maximilian Guenther completed the top three for Maserati MSG after improving on his final effort, as did the Porsche’s of Wehrlein and team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa to occupy fourth and fifth.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Championship leader Nick Cassidy finished sixth, the Jaguar driver having taken to the escape road at the Turn 16 chicane prior to his best lap, which left him just 0.110s behind team-mate Evans.

FP1 on Friday evening was extended by five minutes following two red flag periods, with the first stoppage caused after Stoffel Vandoorne’s DS Penske came to a halt approaching Turn 4 after a loss of power inside the first 10 minutes.

Sacha Fenestraz’s damaged Nissan caused the second red flag after he was hit into Turn 1 by Sam Bird when the McLaren driver lost control under braking on the still wet surface approaching the final five minutes.

Envision’s Robin Frijns topped the session with a 1m20.865s, which left the Dutchman 0.217s clear of Mortara as Guenther completed the top three a further 0.058s behind.

