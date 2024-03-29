All Series
Formula E Tokyo ePrix

Tokyo E-Prix: Evans tops practice as red flags interrupt running

Mitch Evans topped the second practice session for the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix as several red flags truncated running in both Formula E practice sessions.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Andreas Beil

The Jaguar driver, who is set to make his 100th Formula E start later today as will the British manufacturer, moved to the top of the times with his final effort – a 1m19.339s.

A red flag was deployed after just eight minutes of running in Saturday morning’s second practice session when debris was left on the exit of Turn 11 which was quickly recovered.

Prior to the stoppage reigning champion Jake Dennis sat top of the times with a 1m21.415s but this was soon beaten by Andretti team-mate Norman Nato once running resumed, lowering the benchmark down to a 1m20.958s.

This was bested almost immediately by Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein with a 1m20.890s as the 30-minute session reached halfway, with Evans’s 1m20.185s putting him top heading into the final 10 minutes.

Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara became the first driver to dip below the 1m20s barrier, posting a 1m19.914s despite brushing the wall on the exit of Turn 2.

But this time was beaten by more than half a second as Nissan’s Oliver Rowland moved to the top with just over five minutes remaining.

The Britain’s 1m19.400s sat as the session’s benchmark until the dying moments, when Evans jumped to the top with a 1m19.339s.

Maximilian Guenther completed the top three for Maserati MSG after improving on his final effort, as did the Porsche’s of Wehrlein and team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa to occupy fourth and fifth.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Championship leader Nick Cassidy finished sixth, the Jaguar driver having taken to the escape road at the Turn 16 chicane prior to his best lap, which left him just 0.110s behind team-mate Evans.

FP1 on Friday evening was extended by five minutes following two red flag periods, with the first stoppage caused after Stoffel Vandoorne’s DS Penske came to a halt approaching Turn 4 after a loss of power inside the first 10 minutes.

Sacha Fenestraz’s damaged Nissan caused the second red flag after he was hit into Turn 1 by Sam Bird when the McLaren driver lost control under braking on the still wet surface approaching the final five minutes.

Envision’s Robin Frijns topped the session with a 1m20.865s, which left the Dutchman 0.217s clear of Mortara as Guenther completed the top three a further 0.058s behind.

Tokyo E-Prix FP2 results

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 18

1'19.339

117.294
2 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 16

+0.061

1'19.400

0.061 117.204
3 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 17

+0.088

1'19.427

0.027 117.164
4 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 17

+0.089

1'19.428

0.001 117.162
5 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 17

+0.106

1'19.445

0.017 117.137
6 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 17

+0.110

1'19.449

0.004 117.131
7 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 18

+0.336

1'19.675

0.226 116.799
8 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 16

+0.575

1'19.914

0.239 116.450
9 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 17

+0.683

1'20.022

0.108 116.293
10 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 16

+0.840

1'20.179

0.157 116.065
11 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 17

+0.890

1'20.229

0.050 115.992
12 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 17

+0.902

1'20.241

0.012 115.975
13 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 18

+0.947

1'20.286

0.045 115.910
14 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 18

+1.024

1'20.363

0.077 115.799
15 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 17

+1.089

1'20.428

0.065 115.705
16 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 16

+1.096

1'20.435

0.007 115.695
17 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 16

+1.301

1'20.640

0.205 115.401
18 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 16

+1.378

1'20.717

0.077 115.291
19 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 18

+1.408

1'20.747

0.030 115.248
20 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 17

+1.459

1'20.798

0.051 115.176
21 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 16

+1.513

1'20.852

0.054 115.099
22 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 17

+1.811

1'21.150

0.298 114.676
Tokyo E-Prix FP1 results

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 21

1'20.865

115.080
2 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 19

+0.217

1'21.082

0.217 114.772
3 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 19

+0.275

1'21.140

0.058 114.690
4 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 20

+0.277

1'21.142

0.002 114.687
5 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 20

+0.462

1'21.327

0.185 114.426
6 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 19

+0.487

1'21.352

0.025 114.391
7 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 20

+0.492

1'21.357

0.005 114.384
8 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 17

+0.573

1'21.438

0.081 114.270
9 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 20

+0.657

1'21.522

0.084 114.153
10 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 19

+0.741

1'21.606

0.084 114.035
11 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 18

+0.797

1'21.662

0.056 113.957
12 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 18

+0.860

1'21.725

0.063 113.869
13 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 19

+0.911

1'21.776

0.051 113.798
14 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 18

+0.924

1'21.789

0.013 113.780
15 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 20

+0.993

1'21.858

0.069 113.684
16 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 20

+1.134

1'21.999

0.141 113.489
17 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 19

+1.166

1'22.031

0.032 113.444
18 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 11

+1.188

1'22.053

0.022 113.414
19 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 21

+1.543

1'22.408

0.355 112.925
20 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 18

+1.824

1'22.689

0.281 112.542
21 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 18

+1.878

1'22.743

0.054 112.468
22 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 4

+3.483

1'24.348

1.605 110.328
Stefan Mackley
