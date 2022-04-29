TVR evaluating future Formula E entry following new sponsorship deal

Listen to this article

As part of its return to producing cars, with an all-new Griffith model set for production in 2024, TVR also plans to introduce an electric variant in the following year as its first step into EV mobility.

The new Griffith features design from ex-Formula 1 engineer Gordon Murray, who penned the title-winning Brabham BT49 and BT52.

As part of its pledge to electric mobility, TVR hinted that it was investigating a return to racing and will be privy to Friday's discussion between Formula E's manufacturers over the direction of the Gen4 car.

TVR was purchased in 2013 by businessman Les Edgar, following a lean period under Russian ownership in which no new cars were produced, while the Welsh government purchased a three-percent stake in the business and supplied a commercial loan to help secure jobs as TVR hopes to complete its renovations of a new production facility in Ebbw Vale.

"As a sports car company, we need to be in racing; all sportscar companies need to prove their mettle," Edgar explained.

"Racing is one of the ways to do that. And the pressure that racing at the level that Formula E brings to ensure that you're at an optimal position with your manufacturing processes, the use of energy is phenomenal, and we're embracing that whole challenge to help us to design and develop future TVRs.

"We're not a big manufacturer but certainly we can fight alongside the greats.

"So we're really, really looking forward to the opportunity for us to prove to you and the rest of the world how good a car company TVR can be."

Asked if TVR is going to enter Formula E with its own team, chief executive Jim Berriman explained that the brand was first focusing on the impact that the company has with its sponsorship obligations, but suggested that TVR was looking to make a return to racing.

The brand had previously competed in motorsport around the turn of the century in GT racing with its Tuscan and Cerbera Speed 12 models.

"We're excited to see what impact we have," said Berriman.

"We're really looking forward to July when we can be back on home turf in London, and making a bit of noise around there. We'll just see how it goes.

"But we're a sportscar brand. You race on Sunday and sell on Monday. So that's what we're going to do, eventually. But let's see how it pans out.

"We're going to be getting involved [in the Gen4 discussions,] just carefully listening and watching. This is our first formal step into this arena.

"So really we'll backseat for a while to see how well the partners working together; we're really excited to see the new tech involved in Gen 3.

"We've been talking to a lot of the partners behind the scenes in any case, as we prepare our EV future. So it's going to be important for us, and we'll just see what the appeal is there, what the options are, where the general trend is going, and then evaluate on how to get involved."