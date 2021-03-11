Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E drivers react to "lottery" 2021 tyre rules

By:

Formula E drivers have reacted to the “lottery” of new “very difficult” limitations on tyre usage for the 2021 season and are “clearly not looking forward” to further Gen3 restrictions. 

Formula E drivers react to "lottery" 2021 tyre rules

To lower consumable costs, the FIA and FE have introduced a 25% reduction to the allocation of the all-weather Michelin tyres available per race weekend for this season. 

Previously, each car could use “no more than four new rear and four new front” tyres (equivalent to two full sets) for each round, but this has been cut to three for 2021 - and four for a double-header race event. 

As such, under Article 25.3 of the FIA Sporting Regulations, if one driver sustains a puncture during free practice, the team must replace the tyre with an unused tyre from their teammate's allocation.  

Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns crashed during second practice ahead of the opening race in Saudi Arabia but did not damage his tyres. 

Even still, he said the new restrictions “make life sometimes very difficult.” 

“Especially if you have a crash in FP1 or FP2, you are on the backfoot for at least one day," he said. 

“We are 90% of the time driving on street tracks and a mistake can cause big damage. It’s quite easy to damage the tyre as a result. It makes life more difficult. 

Jaguar Racing team director James Barclay told Motorsport.com: “It has had [a big impact]. You have to be a lot more careful on your plan.  

“You have to optimise the tyre and use the tyres at the best time. It’s another element that you really have to take into consideration. It just makes it more challenging for everybody.  

“Going off-line, you don’t want to harm your tyres. It makes it a real tightrope, as though Formula E wasn’t enough of a tightrope, it’s another element.” 

Read Also:

For the new Gen3 rules cycle coming for the 2022-23 season, when Hankook takes over from Michelin as the sole supplier, each car will be limited to one set of tyres (two fronts and two rears) per round.  

Sam Bird, who won the second Diriyah E-Prix for Jaguar, having crashed out of the first race in a shunt with Alex Lynn, said: “Thinking ahead to Gen3… that’s going to be really difficult.  

“Certainly, if you do have any contact with the wall or have a puncture, your day can be very compromised.” 

DS Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne added: “[I’m] clearly not looking forward for Gen3 with one set of tyres for the weekend.  

“I don’t know why we have this rule, to be honest. It’s quite difficult because sometimes you can get unlucky and have a puncture in the shakedown, for example. 

“[It’s] nothing to do with you, but it’s a possibility. The regulation, as it’s written, you cannot change it, so it’s a bit of a lottery. 

shares
comments

Related video

Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location

Previous article

Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

6h
2
Formula 1

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

7h
3
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

4
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals SF21 car with green Mission Winnow branding

5
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Latest news
Formula E drivers react to "lottery" 2021 tyre rules
Formula E

Formula E drivers react to "lottery" 2021 tyre rules

1h
Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location
Formula E

Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location

23h
Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format
Formula E

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format

Mar 8, 2021
Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car
Formula E

Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car

Mar 6, 2021
Gunther: One-lap pace let BMW down in Diriyah FE
Formula E

Gunther: One-lap pace let BMW down in Diriyah FE

Mar 4, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | International Women's Day 01:17
Formula E
Mar 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing | International Women's Day

Jaguar Racing | Round 1 & 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 04:20
Formula E
Mar 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Round 1 & 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

More from
Matt Kew
Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location
Formula E / Breaking news

Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location

Vergne explains why he opted not to compete in Extreme E
Extreme E / Breaking news

Vergne explains why he opted not to compete in Extreme E

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Diriyah ePrix I Prime
Formula E / Analysis

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Trending Today

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Butch Mock Motorsports Merges with Galaxy
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Butch Mock Motorsports Merges with Galaxy

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

Motorsport Games to acquire Studio 397 and rFactor2
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games to acquire Studio 397 and rFactor2

Formula E drivers react to "lottery" 2021 tyre rules
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E drivers react to "lottery" 2021 tyre rules

Latest news

Formula E drivers react to "lottery" 2021 tyre rules
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E drivers react to "lottery" 2021 tyre rules

Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format

Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.