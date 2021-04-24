Tickets Subscribe
Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia FE pole
Formula E / Valencia E-Prix I / Race report

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish

By:

Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries scored victory in a farcical Valencia E-Prix in which half the field ran out of useable energy and were disqualified.  

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish

In a remarkable late turn of events, de Vries inherited first place from erstwhile race leader and polesitter Antonio Felix da Costa to cross the line and score his second Formula E win. 

This came after a safety car start and a further four safety car interruptions during a wet race meant almost every team miscalculated energy to leave only 12 cars running at the flag. 

However teams are putting the blame on the energy offset, the reduction that comes with each safety car activation, being miscalculated by the FIA.   

That led to a spate of near-immediate disqualifications in the most bizarre finish to a Formula E race so far in the seven seasons of the championship. 

Da Costa had led away after wet conditions resulted in the third safety car start from three races. 

He held a 1.7s advantage at the end of the opening tour when the first in-race safety car was called. 

This came as a result of Porsche driver Andre Lotterer battling with Norman Nato, misjudging the entry into the tight Turn 9 and spinning 2015-16 champion Sebastien Buemi. 

While Lotterer could continue from that crash, the rear wheels of Buemi’s Nissan e.dams remained beached in the gravel. 

Da Costa again managed the restart with no issue but another safety car was called soon after when BMW Andretti racer Maximilian Gunther lost the rear end under braking for Turn 2 and pitched himself into the gravel. 

The efficient Spanish marshals allowed the race to restart promptly before another stoppage.  

This was initiated by Mitch Evans, who had just taken attack mode, lunging into the side of Dragon racer Sergio Sette Camara at the apex of Turn 9. 

That put the Brazilian in the gravel, meanwhile Muller and Vandoorne tagged down at the same corner and were then running down in 18th and 19th places.  

Da Costa had been in control of proceedings, leading by up to four seconds, as de Vries recovered on merit to second place.

But a late safety car – called for Andre Lotterer taking out Edoardo Mortara – turned the race on its head. 

The field crossed the line with a two-lap sprint to the finish.

Da Costa hit energy limits and slowed immediately on the run to Turn 1 to give long-time pursuer de Vries the lead after the Mercedes driver started down in seventh after a five-place grid penalty was served for a crash in the previous Rome race. 

As many drivers slowed on the track, it allowed 22nd-starting Dragon Penske Autosport racer Nico Muller to finish a most unlikely runner-up as penalised qualifying pacesetter Stoffel Vandoorne capitalised for the final step on the podium after starting plum last. 

Behind the double podium for Mercedes at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Envision Virgin Racing driver Nick Cassidy ran to fourth ahead of Audi charge Rene Rast. 

Robin Frijns bagged sixth as da Costa fell down to seventh ahead of second-starting Alex Lynn and Sam Bird. 

Lucas di Grassi, Jake Dennis and the Jean-Eric Vergne were the only other drivers to be classified and avoid disqualification.  

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes
2 6 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 13.128
3 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 24.886
4 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 36.903
5 33 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 51.650
6 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 52.985
7 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'09.538
8 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'33.405
9 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'36.009
10 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 2'11.946
27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 3'07.061
25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 4'19.582
8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'58.342
88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 2'01.290
71 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 1 Lap
48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 4 Laps
99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 5 Laps
36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 5 Laps
20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 9 Laps
7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 10 Laps
28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 14 Laps
23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 23 Laps
22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 2.104
29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 13.069
View full results
Related video

Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia FE pole

Previous article

Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia FE pole
Series Formula E
Event Valencia E-Prix I
Author Matt Kew

