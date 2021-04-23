Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Vergne calls for Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia Next / Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits
Formula E / Valencia E-Prix I / News

Valencia E-Prix tipped to be Formula E's toughest ever race

By:

Formula E drivers are expecting the Valencia E-Prix double-header to be the most difficult round in the history of the championship and to resemble a peloton in a cycling race.

Valencia E-Prix tipped to be Formula E's toughest ever race

Drivers are required to save between 30 and 35% energy to make the finish of a regular Formula E race on a conventional street track, but that could be closer to 45% in Spain.

Despite the addition of a temporary chicane on the main straight to add a heavy braking zone, the higher-speed Circuit Ricardo Tormo offers far fewer places to regenerate energy.

This will contribute to the Valencia E-Prix being the toughest of all the 73 races to date, according to championship ever-presents Sam Bird and Lucas di Grassi.

Points leader and Jaguar Racing driver Bird told Motorsport.com: “This will certainly be the most difficult in terms of hitting the figures. Yes, definitely.

"As a percentage of full throttle time, normally the tracks we go to might be 64%.

“This is more like 54%. You really feel that. It feels like a massive reduction.

"Somehow we've got to find [the equivalent of] seven minutes of energy per race to finish.”

When asked if Valencia would be the toughest race of Formula E, Audi racer di Grassi said: “Definitely in terms of energy management, in terms of the percentage that you have to save to finish the race.”

Lucas di Grassi, Valencia E-Prix 2021

Lucas di Grassi, Valencia E-Prix 2021

Photo by: Audi

Di Grassi added that due to the high energy demands, it could be disadvantageous to lead during the opening half and he expected to see drivers opt to follow in the slipstream.

He said: “If you stay behind, you definitely save energy. There is definitely a compromise between how much you save energy.

"You could see someone coming from last to first in five laps but they then go from first to last in the last two laps.

“Here the energy saving and balance of the car, it's a different technique.”

Many drivers have likened race strategy to a peloton in a cycling race, whereby a pack will break away at the front with drivers among the group more likely to save energy than the outright leaders and then mount a challenge for the lead in the final moments.

When the comparison was put to Bird by Motorsport.com, he replied: “That's exactly what I said the other day.

“I don’t want to say that you don’t want to be first, but if you can’t pull away then it might not be the wisest strategy.”

shares
comments
Vergne calls for Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia

Previous article

Vergne calls for Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia

Next article

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Valencia E-Prix I
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

3h
2
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws' finale at Bristol, June 10th Results

3
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

4
SCCA

Another teenaged racer killed in competition

5
NHRA

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career

Latest news
Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits
Formula E

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits

35m
Valencia E-Prix tipped to be Formula E's toughest ever race
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix tipped to be Formula E's toughest ever race

1h
Vergne calls for Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia
Video Inside
Formula E

Vergne calls for Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia

2h
The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously
Formula 1

The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously

6h
NIO 333 Formula E team fined for COVID-19 rules breach
Formula E

NIO 333 Formula E team fined for COVID-19 rules breach

16h
Latest videos
Formula E to make Valencia debut 04:41
Formula E
1h

Formula E to make Valencia debut

Remainder of the 2021 Formula E calender finalised 00:37
Formula E
Apr 22, 2021

Remainder of the 2021 Formula E calender finalised

Jean Todt calls for better media coverage of Formula E 00:38
Formula E
Apr 22, 2021

Jean Todt calls for better media coverage of Formula E

Jaguar Racing | Round 3 & 4 | Rome E-Prix Highlights 05:06
Formula E
Apr 14, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Round 3 & 4 | Rome E-Prix Highlights

Formula E’s races in Rome 02:08
Formula E
Apr 13, 2021

Formula E’s races in Rome

More from
Matt Kew
Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits Valencia ePrix I
Formula E / News

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits

Vergne calls for Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia Valencia ePrix I
Video Inside
Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne calls for Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Rome ePrix II Prime
Formula E / Analysis

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020

Trending Today

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

World of Outlaws' finale at Bristol, June 10th Results
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

World of Outlaws' finale at Bristol, June 10th Results

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Another teenaged racer killed in competition
SCCA SCCA / Breaking news

Another teenaged racer killed in competition

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career
NHRA NHRA / News

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery

Latest news

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits
Formula E Formula E / News

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits

Valencia E-Prix tipped to be Formula E's toughest ever race
Formula E Formula E / News

Valencia E-Prix tipped to be Formula E's toughest ever race

Vergne calls for Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne calls for Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia

The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.