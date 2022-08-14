Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Seoul E-Prix: Vandoorne crowned FE champion, Mortara wins finale Next / Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot
Formula E / Seoul ePrix II News

Vandoorne: Four-way battle added to "beautiful story" of FE title win

New Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne felt that the 2021-22 four-way title battle added "a beautiful story" to his triumph, and admitted "surprise" at his consistency this season.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Vandoorne: Four-way battle added to "beautiful story" of FE title win
Listen to this article

Vandoorne wrapped up the title in the final race of the season in Seoul, finishing second to claim his maiden title in the all-electric series and help Mercedes secure a second successive teams' title before it bows out of the championship.

En route to the title, Vandoorne failed to score only in one round after late contact in Mexico, and his sole win in Monaco was underpinned by his relentless consistency in which he scored seven further podiums through the year.

Reflecting on his year, the Belgian stated that his goal had been to leave "nothing on the table" across the year, having learned from falling out of the title race last season after failing to score in London.

"It feels amazing. When I started this journey four years ago together with Mercedes, I was very confident that I was going to get the tools available to fight for a world championship," he said.

"When you race for a manufacturer like that, they've been so dominant in everything they enter. But Formula E is different. It's not straightforward.

"We managed to win both championships last year with Nyck and the teams', but this year was my turn.

"After last year, I had that down moment in London that took me out of the championship. This year I turned up and I didn't want to leave anything on the table, nothing.

"And that's what I did all season, gave it my all, controlled it when I had to control. Only one victory but you know the consistency we showed this year I think it's been impressive.

"We had a beautiful story this season with four of us [in the fight], then that got cut down to three, and then today the final two, myself and Mitch [Evans]. So yeah, it's been an incredible journey and emotional one."

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, the Mercedes Benz EQ team celebrate world championship victory

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, the Mercedes Benz EQ team celebrate world championship victory

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Vandoorne added that the key part of his title triumph was his win in Monaco, explaining that "we never really looked back" after victory on the streets of Monte Carlo.

He was also keen to point out that his ability to turn around difficult qualifying sessions or early setbacks into points-scoring results was also crucial, using his early drop in Berlin to 12th as an example - in which he recovered to third.

"Yeah, I'm a little bit surprised myself [with the consistency] to be honest," he said. "I think even in Mexico, we would have scored points if it wasn't for contact on the on the penultimate lap.

"Nonetheless, it's been an incredible year. We built it from Saudi with a pole position, second place in race one. Then [on Sunday] I had a more difficult day, but I had a really good comeback race on pole again in Rome.

"Mitch then started to really turn up the heat with two victories but then our time came in Monaco. I'm super proud to have taken that one off. Monaco is one of those special races that everyone just wants to win, everyone wants to have it on their CV.

"From then on, we never really looked back. I think I've been very consistent, always qualifying at the front.

"But even on the days where it was more difficult. That's where I managed to recover, and I think those were the key moments.

"If there's one race that jumps in my mind, there's Berlin race one: I dropped back to P12 on lap one. And a few laps from the end I was still fighting for the victory. So those moments, they made the championship."

shares
comments
Seoul E-Prix: Vandoorne crowned FE champion, Mortara wins finale
Previous article

Seoul E-Prix: Vandoorne crowned FE champion, Mortara wins finale
Next article

Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot

Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Top 10 Arrows F1 drivers ranked: Hill, Warwick, Fittipaldi and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Arrows F1 drivers ranked: Hill, Warwick, Fittipaldi and more

James: FE success has "added to Mercedes' rich heritage" in motorsport Seoul ePrix II
Formula E

James: FE success has "added to Mercedes' rich heritage" in motorsport

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Seoul ePrix I Prime
Formula E

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne More from
Stoffel Vandoorne
"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory Monaco ePrix
Formula E

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory

Rome E-Prix: Vandoorne outduels Frijns to take pole for Mercedes Rome ePrix I
Formula E

Rome E-Prix: Vandoorne outduels Frijns to take pole for Mercedes

Remembering F1's most recent super-sub Prime
Formula 1

Remembering F1's most recent super-sub

Latest news

James: FE success has "added to Mercedes' rich heritage" in motorsport
Formula E Formula E

James: FE success has "added to Mercedes' rich heritage" in motorsport

Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James was pleased that the squad could "play a part" in the German manufacturer's 128-year motorsport history, as it bows out from the championship.

Mortara surprised at "ease" of building lead in Seoul E-Prix
Formula E Formula E

Mortara surprised at "ease" of building lead in Seoul E-Prix

Seoul E-Prix winner Edoardo Mortara found it "easy" to build a gap at the start of the season finale, admitting to "making life difficult" by hitting the Turn 7 wall.

Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot
Formula E Formula E

Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot

Formula E title runner-up Mitch Evans felt he "gave it everything" to win this year's championship, but says a lack of consistency hurt his and Jaguar's overall chances.

Vandoorne: Four-way battle added to "beautiful story" of FE title win
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: Four-way battle added to "beautiful story" of FE title win

New Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne felt that the 2021-22 four-way title battle added "a beautiful story" to his triumph, and admitted "surprise" at his consistency this season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Prime

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there.

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Motorsport.com, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Prime

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan.

Formula E
Jul 20, 2022
How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Prime

How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
Jul 18, 2022
Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Prime

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakesh provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.