Previous / Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout Next / Lotterer disagrees with Jakarta E-Prix penalty for de Vries contact
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix News

Vandoorne: Jakarta attack mode miss cost Formula E podium shot

Stoffel Vandoorne says a "bizarre" experience with the Formula E attack mode loops denied him a podium chance at the Jakarta E-Prix, and rued a lack of pace in qualifying.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Vandoorne: Jakarta attack mode miss cost Formula E podium shot
Listen to this article

The Formula E points leader was fastest in his group on the 220kW power modes, but was unable to find enough pace at 250kW during his quarter-final duel and was knocked out by eventual race winner Mitch Evans.

Vandoorne made good progress from his starting grid slot of seventh, getting among a fierce battle between himself, front-row starter Antonio Felix da Costa and Jake Dennis - and looked to have the pace to move beyond them.

But a missed second attack mode activation - similar to his Diriyah attack loop faux-pas which ultimately helped his Mercedes teammate Nyck de Vries secure victory in the opening Saudi race - meant that Vandoorne had ground to make up in the race's second half.

Assessing his qualifying performance, Vandoorne explained that there was "not a specific reason" for struggling to find performance in the duels stage, but explained that it has left him out of the victory battle in recent races.

"It's not a perfect result, that's for sure," Vandoorne reflected.

"I think there was P4, P3 maybe on the cards. We missed a little bit in qualifying; recently I've been so good in the group stages. I've been, I think, P1 so many times now. But then I've always lost my first duel.

"And it's been challenging to get through that stage. There's not a specific reason for that, it's all small details in the end.

"But we've not been able to nail that which means that I'm always starting P7, P8, and just kind of a little bit behind the fight."

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

When considering his race pace, the Belgian felt that although he lacked the perfect balance in his car, he had enough to fight among the front-runners.

He added that the miss for his second attack mode was "frustrating", reckoning he had enjoyed a much cleaner drive through the timing loops on the abortive second activation.

"I think the race was going quite okay. Our pace, I don't think we quite nailed the balance today. But it was good enough to be at the front and to be to be in the top four, top five, I'd say.

"It was a shame that I missed the attack loops in the second one. Which to be fair, it's so frustrating, because the first one I kind of completely drifted through it. And I thought, 'okay, I don't have them.' And then I got it.

"Then I did a super clean second one, and I'm like, 'wow, I missed it!' So it's quite bizarre.

"It was just quite an unfortunate situation, and then having to take it twice, you go twice the long way around and you get kind of dragged out of it.

"That dragged me back a little bit. I think without that I would have joined the top three queue and then it would have been a four-way fight probably until the end."

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout
Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout
Lotterer disagrees with Jakarta E-Prix penalty for de Vries contact

Lotterer disagrees with Jakarta E-Prix penalty for de Vries contact
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
