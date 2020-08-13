Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix II
06 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Berlin ePrix VI / Race report

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale
By:
Aug 13, 2020

Mercedes’ ex-F1 racer Stoffel Vandoorne won the sixth Berlin E-Prix at the Tempelhof Airport, the final round of the 2019-20 FIA Formula E Championship, to take second place in points.

Full report to follow.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 36 47'22.107
2 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 36 47'23.447 1.340
3 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 36 47'24.948 2.841
4 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 36 47'25.687 3.580
5 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 36 47'30.817 8.710
6 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 36 47'33.700 11.593
7 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 36 47'35.002 12.895
8 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 36 47'36.826 14.719
9 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 36 47'37.411 15.304
10 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 36 47'38.261 16.154
11 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 36 47'38.455 16.348
12 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 36 47'39.905 17.798
13 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 36 47'44.336 22.229
14 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 36 47'46.000 23.893
15 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 36 47'46.995 24.888
16 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 36 47'47.684 25.577
17 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 36 47'48.099 25.992
18 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 36 47'52.592 30.485
19 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 36 47'53.560 31.453
20 Germany Daniel Abt
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 36 48'00.178 38.071
21 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 36 48'01.801 39.694
22 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 36 48'33.285 1'11.178
Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 33 43'41.980 3 Laps
United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 25 33'12.486 11 Laps
View full results
