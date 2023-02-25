Subscribe
Previous / Da Costa: Trust in Vergne, Cassidy made Cape Town FE-winning overtakes possible Next / Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact
Formula E / Cape Town ePrix News

Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory

Jean-Eric Vergne reckons that Cape Town E-Prix winner Antonio Felix da Costa's attack mode miss led to the Porsche driver's eventual victory in South Africa's first Formula E race.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory
Listen to this article

Da Costa attempted to collect his second attack mode, a one-minute duration - on the 25th lap of the race - but missed one of the activation loops and was left without his second hit of 350kW power.

This had allowed Vergne to eradicate much of da Costa's advantage and ultimately collected the lead when da Costa took a more successful second pass through the Turn 12 loop.

Although this gave Vergne track position in the dying stages of the race, the nature of the fast and flowing Cape Town circuit meant that da Costa was able to pocket an energy advantage sitting in the Frenchman's slipstream.

This gave da Costa enough impetus to steal past with a stunning overtake on the outside of Turn 8, and held off Vergne over the final lap to claim victory.

"It was going very well. I did come back through the field, but actually I think Antonio's missing the technology is what made him win the race," said Vergne.

"Because then he pulled behind me and we had a huge amount of energy saving to do after the second safety car. And the slipstream is massive in that car.

"This is the moment where he could get more energy and put that attack on me. I think that if he didn't miss the attack mode, I would've stayed behind him, saved energy, and then maybe be in a position to make that move."

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, 2nd position, on the podium

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, 2nd position, on the podium

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Vergne explained that he didn't see da Costa behind him prior to the Portuguese driver's move, and aimed his frustration at the mirrors on board the Formula E car.

Although not wishing to hide behind the mirrors as an excuse, countering that da Costa's move was "brilliant", Vergne says that being disappointed with second shows the progress DS Penske has made during the opening races.

"I'm just a bit frustrated cause I genuinely didn't see him coming," Vergne admitted.

"It's been like four or five races we complain about the mirrors; nothing has changed, nothing has been done. We simply cannot see anything in them.

Read Also:

"So I really hope they can come up with new mirrors very soon. In free practice, you impede a lot of drivers because you don't see them.

"I'm not going to use that as an excuse. He did a brilliant move, so let's be clear it's not an excuse.

"I'm a bit frustrated, but at the same time, I'm happy to be frustrated with second. We are coming back strongly in the championship that's the only thing that matters."

shares
comments

Da Costa: Trust in Vergne, Cassidy made Cape Town FE-winning overtakes possible

Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory

Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory

Mahindra withdraws from Cape Town E-Prix with rear suspension concerns

Mahindra withdraws from Cape Town E-Prix with rear suspension concerns

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Mahindra withdraws from Cape Town Mahindra withdraws from Cape Town E-Prix with rear suspension concerns

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

Latest news

Nemechek beats Mayer to win NASCAR Xfinity race at Fontana

Nemechek beats Mayer to win NASCAR Xfinity race at Fontana

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Nemechek beats Mayer to win NASCAR Xfinity race at Fontana Nemechek beats Mayer to win NASCAR Xfinity race at Fontana

Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali

Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali

NAS NASCAR Cup

Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali

Elliott 'not surprised' with Busch's quick success at RCR

Elliott 'not surprised' with Busch's quick success at RCR

NAS NASCAR Cup

Elliott 'not surprised' with Busch's quick success at RCR Elliott 'not surprised' with Busch's quick success at RCR

2023 NASCAR Cup at Fontana race results

2023 NASCAR Cup at Fontana race results

NAS NASCAR Cup

2023 NASCAR Cup at Fontana race results 2023 NASCAR Cup at Fontana race results

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne won in Hyderabad How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Inside Porsche's strong Gen3 start The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

2023 Diriyah E-Prix analysis How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.