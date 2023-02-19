Subscribe
Previous / Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test
Formula E News

Vergne: DS Penske 'still not there yet' despite Hyderabad FE win

DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne has warned the team against getting carried away with its victory in Hyderabad, saying the squad is still not up there with the competition in Formula E.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Vergne: DS Penske 'still not there yet' despite Hyderabad FE win
Listen to this article

Vergne led the new DS Penske partnership to a breakthrough win in the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix in India last weekend, defeating the superior Jaguar-powered Envision car of Nick Cassidy in a tense finish to the race.

It followed a challenging start to the Gen3 era for French manufacturer DS, which has joined forces with Jay Penske’s squad after terminating its title-winning relationship with Techeetah at the end of last season.

While the Frenchman believes the result will boost the motivation of the DS Penske staff, he feels it would be wrong to get complacent when it is evident that E-Tense FE23 is far from the best package on the grid.

Vergne not only benefitted from the pace-setting Jaguars crashing into each other and Porsche starting the race on back foot after a crash for Pascal Wehrlein in practice, but also a well-timed safety car that alleviated some concerns about his energy consumption.

“I think we gotta be more careful, we are certainly not there yet,” said Vergne, who last FE win prior to Hyderabad was at Rome in 2021.

“We've seen in the race…okay, we won the race but we were not that quick. 

“I think it's good for the morale of everybody in the team, because after the first three races it's quite hard to come back with so little points, so much work and no results, so it's good for everybody.

“But we still have quite a lot of things to improve, to understand, to get better because if we want to have more good results like this one, I think we still need to improve quite a bit of things. 

“So, it was certainly a big improvement from the first two weekends, this I could see clearly. So very pleased with that but we must be careful not to think that we are there because I don't think we are there yet. We need to keep pushing.”

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, 1st position

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, 1st position

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

In the three races prior to Hyderabad, Vergne and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne could bag just two points finishes between them, with the former’s drive to seventh in Diriyah the best result for the marque. 

Qualifying was an even bigger weakness for DS Penske in the opening leg of the campaign, with the team making it to the duels only once in three attempts courtesy of Vandoorne.

But when Formula E’s first visit to the Hyderabad Street Circuit levelled the playing field to a certain extent, Vergne shone to claim a spot on the front row of the grid before taking a fine victory over Cassidy, overcoming a massive energy deficit to the Kiwi on the way.

Coming into Hyderabad, Vergne's teammate Vandoorne said it was “hard to judge” how long it will take for DS Penske to return to the front of the pack, explaining that it is not possible to “make a revolution” from one weekend to another in Formula E.

The Belgian driver was eighth in India after an encouraging drive from 17th on the grid, although he could have been finished even further ahead had he not been hit with a time penalty for exceeding track limits.

Vandoorne stressed that one-lap pace is an area where DS Penske must focus on in the coming races, believing the car can perform strongly if he qualifies near the front of the grid.

“It’s still quite inconsistent between when we are fast and not so fast, so there is definitely some work to do in qualifying because that will just make our races so much better,” said reigning champion Vandoorne.

“We clearly have some good pace in the races and with energy management but when you are so far back and the way the races are this year it’s extremely hard to overtake. 

“It was a good day for the team, JEV won the race, especially considering the difficult start of the season we had, it was a well-deserved result. 

“We scored some good points for the team and now we have to keep our head down, keep working and hopefully we continue the upward strength.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

IndyCar

Cassidy handed Ganassi IndyCar test Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout but unimpressed by facilities

FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout but unimpressed by facilities

Formula E

FE drivers review first India race FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout but unimpressed by facilities

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Jean-Eric Vergne More from
Jean-Eric Vergne
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

How Vergne won in Hyderabad How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Vergne: New Formula E tyres "like concrete", renews calls for slicks

Vergne: New Formula E tyres "like concrete", renews calls for slicks

Formula E

New Formula E tyres "like concrete" Vergne: New Formula E tyres "like concrete", renews calls for slicks

Vergne: Peugeot WEC progress "huge" despite reliability drama

Vergne: Peugeot WEC progress "huge" despite reliability drama

WEC

Vergne: Peugeot's progress "huge" Vergne: Peugeot WEC progress "huge" despite reliability drama

DS Penske More from
DS Penske
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Prime
Prime
Formula E

Story of FE's most underrated driver How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix

Gio will decide FE future soon Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round

Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Giovinazzi: Rome race won't be easy Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round

Latest news

Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023

Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023

Porsche Supercup

Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023 Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

The Mercedes and Ferrari F1 wing ideas many thought were banned

The Mercedes and Ferrari F1 wing ideas many thought were banned

Formula 1

The Mercedes and Ferrari F1 wing ideas many thought were banned The Mercedes and Ferrari F1 wing ideas many thought were banned

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne won in Hyderabad How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Inside Porsche's strong Gen3 start The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

2023 Diriyah E-Prix analysis How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.