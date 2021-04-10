Rome E-Prix: Vergne wins race, heartbreak for di Grassi

Following a safety car start, as race stewards decreed that rain had made the track conditions too treacherous for a standing start from the grid, poleman Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes) led Porsche’s Andre Lotterer until they collided on the first racing lap, handing the lead to Nissan’s Oliver Rowland – but he was soon under investigation for using too much power. Lotterer fell to seventh, with Vandoorne rejoining in 13th.

Rowland was handed a drive-through penalty, handing the lead to Audi’s Lucas di Grassi, ahead of another former champion, Vergne.

Vergne used both of his attack modes before di Grassi, which gained him track position and the lead. But di Grassi repassed Vergne with a great move in the closing stages of the race.

Di Grassi’s car then suddenly slowed from the lead with an apparent powertrain issue, which caused Vandoorne to crash out – with teammate Nyck de Vries briefly collecting him.

The race ended under the safety car, Vergne winning from the Jaguars of Sam Bird and Mitch Evans (Jaguar).

