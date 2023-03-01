Subscribe
Previous / Why Cape Town should be the mould for future Formula E venues
Formula E / Cape Town ePrix News

Wehrlein accepts full blame for Buemi Cape Town FE clash

Formula E points leader Pascal Wehrlein accepted full responsibility for his first lap incident with Sebastien Buemi at the Cape Town E-Prix, where he speared into the back of him.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Wehrlein accepts full blame for Buemi Cape Town FE clash
Listen to this article

Wehrlein had started in sixth ahead of Buemi, but lost a position on the opening lap as the Swiss dived down the inside into the first corner and held the position.

As he tracked Buemi along the high-speed stretch along the Mouille Point Beach, Wehrlein locked up on the entry into Turn 10 and went into the back of the Envision driver, who spun and went backwards into the Tecpro barrier.

For his part, Wehrlein's Porsche proved too damaged to continue and the German ended the race unable to extend his championship lead.

"It was clearly my fault," Wehrlein told Motorsport.com. "I braked a bit too late, and when I realised that I was braking too late, I tried to brake even harder and then just locked up.

"Then I couldn't avoid the accident anymore, unfortunately. It was definitely my mistake and I can only apologise [to Buemi].

"It's a lap 1 thing: cold tyres, lots of people around. Like I said, I just misjudged the breaking point and therefore couldn't avoid him anymore."

Marshals remove the damaged car of Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, after a race

Marshals remove the damaged car of Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, after a race

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Buemi was able to continue, albeit in last, but worked his way back up the order and made up three positions in the final two laps to claim a fifth-placed finish.

Although Wehrlein failed to finish, the German's championship lead remained undiluted as main rival Jake Dennis also failed to score as a result of a drive-through penalty, following a tyre pressure violation.

Without his first-lap crash, Wehrlein reckoned he could have been on to win given that team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa claimed victory in South Africa from 11th on the grid.

"I would say so, yes," he stated in response to a question asking if he could have replicated da Costa's result himself.

"I mean, I was starting P6, so yeah, we were up for a good race. But there are no ifs and what-ifs in motorsport.

"We go home with zero points, but the good thing is that in a few weeks' time, we have already the chance to come back stronger."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Why Cape Town should be the mould for future Formula E venues
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory

Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory

Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory

Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory

Sébastien Buemi More from
Sébastien Buemi
Why Envision can wake a dormant Formula E giant

Why Envision can wake a dormant Formula E giant

Formula E

Envision can wake a dormant FE giant Why Envision can wake a dormant Formula E giant

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking 10 best DAMS drivers Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice

Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice

Formula E

Mahindra explains Rowland signing Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice

Latest news

UK MPs express "grave concerns" over FIA and F1 role in "sportswashing"

UK MPs express "grave concerns" over FIA and F1 role in "sportswashing"

Formula 1

UK MPs express "grave concerns" over FIA and F1 role in "sportswashing" UK MPs express "grave concerns" over FIA and F1 role in "sportswashing"

M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team

M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team

WRC WRC

M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team

'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

Formula 1

'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76 'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Formula 1

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne won in Hyderabad How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Inside Porsche's strong Gen3 start The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

2023 Diriyah E-Prix analysis How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.