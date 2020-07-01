Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
-
08 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
-
12 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
-
13 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

shares
comments
Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract
By:
Jul 1, 2020, 8:09 AM

Williams Advanced Engineering has been given the contract to exclusively supply the battery system for the Gen3 Formula E car by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The technology firm produced the Gen1 car battery system, which was designed and built in under a year, used in the inaugural 2014 FE season and continued through to 2018.

But the current Gen2 deal was awarded to McLaren Applied Technologies - supplier of the Gen1 motor and control unit - and its battery partner Atieva.

The Gen3 FE car will be boosted to 350kW - equivalent to 450bhp - from the current 250kW maximum and is set to be introduced for the 2022-23 season ahead of a minimum three-year cycle.

Craig Wilson, managing director of WAE, said: “We’re extremely proud to be appointed the Gen3 battery supplier, particularly as we have been an integral part of the series from the start.

“High performance batteries are one of WAE’s core competencies and I am confident we will add further value in the areas of energy density, thermal efficiency, overall performance and reliability.

“Racing in such a competitive environment is also a challenge for batteries, but one that we embrace.

“We look forward to supporting the series as it moves to its next exciting chapter.”

Read Also:

In addition to the power increase, the design brief for the Gen3 battery requires improved energy density, durability and a 30-second fast charging capability.

The tender process to apply for the supply deal was extended through until April 14, two weeks later than originally planned, owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

WAE was then awarded the contract following a June 19 meeting of the FIA WMSC.

In 2015, WAE won the Royal Automobile Club’s prestigious Simms Medal for the design, development and production of the Gen1 FE battery.

WAE has also replaced MAT as the official battery supplier for the Extreme E electric off-road SUV racing series, which has been created by FE co-founder Alejandro Agag.

At the January 2019 launch of XE, it was revealed that the 550bhp ODESSEY 21 cars would run standardised MAT batteries and motors.

But four months later Agag announced a switch to WAE, citing a need to pre-empt any complaints about the transfer of intellectual property rights between XE and FE

Next article
Ma to miss Berlin FE races due to travel restrictions

Previous article

Ma to miss Berlin FE races due to travel restrictions

trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace
Super GT / Super GT
2h

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract
Formula E / Formula E
51m

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal
Formula 1 / Formula 1
47m

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

Latest news

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract
Formula E / Formula E
51m

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

Ma to miss Berlin FE races due to travel restrictions
Formula E / Formula E

Ma to miss Berlin FE races due to travel restrictions

Motorsport cannot look to the past for its future direction Prime
Formula E / Formula E

Motorsport cannot look to the past for its future direction

Lynn replaces Wehrlein at Mahindra
Formula E / Formula E

Lynn replaces Wehrlein at Mahindra

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Super GT

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace

2h
3
Formula E

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

51m
4
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

5
Formula 1

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal

47m

Latest videos

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About 02:35
Formula E

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag 24:32
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne 27:14
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown? 24:58
Formula E

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown?

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights 01:37
Formula E

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights

Latest news

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract
Formula E

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

Ma to miss Berlin FE races due to travel restrictions
Formula E

Ma to miss Berlin FE races due to travel restrictions

Motorsport cannot look to the past for its future direction
Formula E

Motorsport cannot look to the past for its future direction

Lynn replaces Wehrlein at Mahindra
Formula E

Lynn replaces Wehrlein at Mahindra

Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock
Formula E

Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.