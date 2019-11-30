Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Wolff: Formula E is "Super Mario Kart with real drivers"

shares
comments
Wolff: Formula E is "Super Mario Kart with real drivers"
By:
Nov 30, 2019, 11:44 AM

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal and motorsport boss Toto Wolff says Formula E is “Super Mario Kart with real drivers” after watching the manufacturer’s new team exceed its debut targets.

Wolff attended the two season-opening FE races in Saudi Arabia last weekend, and saw Mercedes drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries qualify second and third for the first event, with the former going on to finish third behind race winner Sam Bird.

Vandoorne also ended up taking third in the second Diriyah E-Prix after on-the-road runner-up Maximilian Gunther was penalised for overtaking behind the safety car.

Wolff, who has attended several FE races since it was announced that Mercedes would leave the DTM to concentrate on its F1 effort and establishing a team in the electric championship back in July 2017, said the results had “overachieved” Mercedes’ “realistic target”.

“I really enjoyed the experience, I must say,” Wolff said in the team principals' press conference for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I’ve never been to Saudi Arabia before and launching our Mercedes Formula E journey was very special.

“The crowds were phenomenal, seeing how this country is opening up – something I didn’t expect in that way.

“And the racing is very different to Formula 1, clearly you can say that. For me it’s Super Mario Kart with real drivers, but it’s absolutely valid to give that a chance.

“And Nyck has already contributed a great deal to the team’s performance.He’s very mature and the way he’s – as a personality and as a racing driver – been able to slot into the team with Stoffel is really nice to see.

“We have set our ambitions or our expectations on a realistic target, which we have overachieved and both of the drivers contributed to this happening.”

Mercedes FE team principal Ian James said his squad “didn't expect it at all” to score a debut podium.

“We didn't really know what to expect if I'm completely honest,” he continued to Motorsport.com

“The last couple of days [before the season started] were pretty grim for all of us because just not knowing is probably the worst thing.

“But now we do know that we've got at least a strong, competitive package.”

Vandoorne was beaten to second place in the first Diriyah race by Andre Lotterer, which meant Porsche also recorded a debut FE podium.

Lotterer indicated that the result had also be somewhat unanticipated at his squad.

“P2 for the first race is great,” he told Motorsport.com. “I don't know if anyone expected that but obviously I wanted to be on the podium.

“We come, we race to win. But relatively [we] would have been [expecting] a top 10, maybe.

“But the podium was nice. You can always do better. It's never ending it in any team. So, this is our base and we will try to improve from there.”

Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ congratulate each other on the podium

Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ congratulate each other on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Next article
Chile Formula E race set to go ahead despite unrest

Previous article

Chile Formula E race set to go ahead despite unrest
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Santiago E-prix

Santiago E-prix

17 Jan - 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Elliott to pilot No. 39 in Shootout

2
Formula E

Chile Formula E race set to go ahead despite unrest

3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Set-up experiments making car "erratic"

4
Formula 1

Ferrari will be "adult in the room" by retaining F1 veto

3h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes forced into another Bottas engine change

3h

Latest videos

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Latest news

Wolff: Formula E is "Super Mario Kart with real drivers"
FE

Wolff: Formula E is "Super Mario Kart with real drivers"

Chile Formula E race set to go ahead despite unrest
FE

Chile Formula E race set to go ahead despite unrest

Podcast: How FE’s dramatic season opener played out
FE

Podcast: How FE’s dramatic season opener played out

The unluckiest driver in a race of chaos
FE

The unluckiest driver in a race of chaos

Massa has no explanation for starting grid error
FE

Massa has no explanation for starting grid error

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.