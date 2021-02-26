Prema retains Montoya for dual F4 campaigns

The 15-year-old son of Formula 1, IndyCar and NASCAR star Juan Pablo Montoya, is set for a second year with the champion Italian single seater squad having made the step up to F4 last year from karting.

Montoya will contest the bulk of the Italian F4 Championship alongside selected appearances in Germany’s ADAC F4 series.

The Colombian-American finished 11th in the Italian F4 standings last year improving steadily as the year progressed, recording 13 top 10 finishes. His best results to date are three fifth place finishes achieved at Misano and Monza respectively.

“I’m super happy to be with Prema once again in F4,” said Montoya.

“Last year, the team helped me massively to learn and improve throughout the season, and I am excited to see what we can accomplish together after one year under my belt.”

Prema team principal Angelo Rosin is looking forward to helping Montoya unlock the potential he showed in his maiden F4 season.

“We are very pleased to work with Sebastian again for 2021," said Rosin.

“Last year, he didn’t have the easiest rookie season, but he showed great potential and we cannot wait to see him progress even further in the season ahead.

“We are making good progress with our preparations and we look forward to hitting the track soon with our full line-up.”

Montoya has been keeping himself sharp over the off season with some karting before heading back to Europe to kick start the 2021 campaign.

The Italian F4 Championship is set to commence with an opening round at Circuit Paul Ricard in France on May 14-16.

Likewise the German ADAC series will also begin on the same weekend at Germany’s Oschersleben circuit.