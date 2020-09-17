Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Esports / Breaking news

2020 Supercars Pro Eseries announced

shares
comments
2020 Supercars Pro Eseries announced
By:

Supercars has announced a six-round Eseries for 2020, featuring both real-world and Esports drivers and a prize pool of $26,000.

The Supercars Pro Eseries will begin on October 28, just over a week after the real-world Supercars finale at Bathurst, and will feature one round every week until the title decider on December 2.

Each round will be broadcast on Fox Sports as well as a suite of online platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

Repco, which has secured naming rights for both Supercars and the Bathurst 1000 from 2021-25, will serve as the title sponsor for the Eseries.

Real world Supercars teams Triple Eight, Tickford, Penrite Racing, WAU, Brad Jones Racing, Kelly Racing, Team 18, Matt Stone Racing and Team Sydney have already secured a place on the Eseries grid.

There will be at least 19 drivers competing in the Eseries this season, up from 12 last year, with Team 18’s James Golding already confirmed for the full season. Triple Eight star Shane van Gisbergen and Erebus driver Anton de Pasquale, who are both Esports specialists in their own right, are being tipped as wildcard entrants.

BP Ultimate Racing team will field two professional esports drivers in Fawzan Al-Nabi and Emily Jones, both making a comeback after appearing in the competition for the first time last year.

Supercars will announce more driver/team combinations in due course, with the Eseries open to all Australian and New Zealand citizens.

Supercars will be running a three-part draft for teams that are yet to nominate a driver – and this draft is expected to fill five seats. Fans will be able to join the draft by setting a lap on the virtual Phillip Island circuit.

The Supercars Pro Eseries follows the Supercars All Star Eseries, which featured every single Supercars drivers and was run during the coronavirus-induced hiatus on real world racing.

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Rachit Thukral

